Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:59 am
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25297
Location: Poodle Power!
Jake the Peg wrote:
Most wakey fans (yourself included) would give their right arm to have just one season like we have just had before they die


You know something I don't :SHIFTY:

Of course we would but Hulls good season was down to team work and desire as much as anything and wasn't the work of 17 super humans.

There are plenty of Hull FC players who have looked very ordinary in the past and may do in the future and would do nothing elsewhere IMHO - ditto there are plenty of players from last years bottom four clubs who would hugely enhance Hull or any other club for that matter - or are you seriously saying you couldn't find some value in a few Hudds or Leeds players or that humble little Wakefield don't posses a young Winger in Tom Johnstone who isn't better than your current wingers because he is.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:41 pm
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25192
vastman wrote:
You know something I don't :SHIFTY:

Of course we would but Hulls good season was down to team work and desire as much as anything and wasn't the work of 17 super humans.

There are plenty of Hull FC players who have looked very ordinary in the past and may do in the future and would do nothing elsewhere IMHO - ditto there are plenty of players from last years bottom four clubs who would hugely enhance Hull or any other club for that matter - or are you seriously saying you couldn't find some value in a few Hudds or Leeds players or that humble little Wakefield don't posses a young Winger in Tom Johnstone who isn't better than your current wingers because he is.


No, you're just so consumed by jealousy due to the fact a club/team you don't rate is so far ahead of your club that you have to create a fictitious world where they achieved what they did in a way that suits your pathetic agenda. Hull's season was down to having good players perform to a high standard regularly. Other than maybe johnson there are no wakey players who would have gotten into Hull's side last season so although they aren't superhuman, they're a sight better than your club's players

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:42 pm
bentleberry
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 275
vastman wrote:
You know something I don't :SHIFTY:

Of course we would but Hulls good season was down to team work and desire as much as anything and wasn't the work of 17 super humans.

There are plenty of Hull FC players who have looked very ordinary in the past and may do in the future and would do nothing elsewhere IMHO - ditto there are plenty of players from last years bottom four clubs who would hugely enhance Hull or any other club for that matter - or are you seriously saying you couldn't find some value in a few Hudds or Leeds players or that humble little Wakefield don't posses a young Winger in Tom Johnstone who isn't better than your current wingers because he is.


Hull's season success also had a lot to do with being fortunate with injuries, they managed to keep the core of players on the pitch for most of the season. It's also worth pointing out that Washbrook has been somewhat successful for them in 2016 and he came to them from a team who were in the MPG in 2015, likewise they have signed Kelly from the club across the city who were also in the MPG. The players they have on the whole aren't anything special but they played well together.

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:22 am
number 6
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9925
dickie mint wrote:
How many other clubs did he play for to be deemed poop by his other previous clubs' fans'?
and fwiw not many Wakey fans thought he was poop :roll:
As for Wakey's perceived monster pack, is there a hint of jealousy there old girl :lol:



Your mistaking jealousy for p-taking! Fc have one of the bigger packs in the league so why would I be jealous? As for washy, was disappointed when he left us to go to Wakey, just found it laughable a Wakey fan claimed Mccarthy was a better player.

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 6:31 am
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25297
Location: Poodle Power!
Jake the Peg wrote:
No, you're just so consumed by jealousy due to the fact a club/team you don't rate is so far ahead of your club that you have to create a fictitious world where they achieved what they did in a way that suits your pathetic agenda. Hull's season was down to having good players perform to a high standard regularly. Other than maybe johnson there are no wakey players who would have gotten into Hull's side last season so although they aren't superhuman, they're a sight better than your club's players


Listen to the hot house flower! Has the nasty little Wakefield man hurt your feelings? Didums..

Let's say it all together Hull are the bestest most wonderful club since ever!
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 6:33 am
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25297
Location: Poodle Power!
number 6 wrote:
Your mistaking jealousy for p-taking! Fc have one of the bigger packs in the league so why would I be jealous? As for washy, was disappointed when he left us to go to Wakey, just found it laughable a Wakey fan claimed Mccarthy was a better player.


Which Wakeyfan said that?
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:07 am
Dave K.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16930
Location: Back in Hull.
Wakes fans need to relax and read this thread again, not one Hull have stated you can't sign players from lesser teams, in fact as pointed out we have done well in the past out of this and all our signings this season have come from these teams, the other thing said was that It's hard to judge the signing of Wakeman based on him playing in an inferior league and that I think tyrone mccarthy is average and wouldn't get in our side. Im sure both teams will have successful seasons in their respective ambitions.

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:13 am
Wildthing
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10842
Location: The City of Wakefield
Dave K. wrote:
I'm sure both teams will have successful seasons in their respective ambitions.


I agree, both squads look strong and should have a decent season.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:56 am
Dave K.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16930
Location: Back in Hull.
Wildthing wrote:
I agree, both squads look strong and should have a decent season.


Can see why you have highlighted should, I think we have both seen our teams let us down on many occasions to be slightly cautious.

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 9:04 am
Wildthing
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10842
Location: The City of Wakefield
Dave K. wrote:
Can see why you have highlighted should, I think we have both seen our teams let us down on many occasions to be slightly cautious.


Exactly, could be a very interesting first game of the season for both teams.
TRINITY Wildcats.
