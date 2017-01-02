Jake the Peg wrote: Most wakey fans (yourself included) would give their right arm to have just one season like we have just had before they die

You know something I don'tOf course we would but Hulls good season was down to team work and desire as much as anything and wasn't the work of 17 super humans.There are plenty of Hull FC players who have looked very ordinary in the past and may do in the future and would do nothing elsewhere IMHO - ditto there are plenty of players from last years bottom four clubs who would hugely enhance Hull or any other club for that matter - or are you seriously saying you couldn't find some value in a few Hudds or Leeds players or that humble little Wakefield don't posses a young Winger in Tom Johnstone who isn't better than your current wingers because he is.