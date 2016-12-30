WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:52 pm
TYRONE McCARTHY IS NOT COMING TO SL HE WAS USED AS AN EXAMPLE OF AN AVERAGE PLAYER :D
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

You did ,this part of the thread was about Huddersfield signing Wakeman poor old Tyrone McCarthy was used as an example of an average player been a star player in the NSW comp you've jumped in thinking we're slagging him off thinking he's signed for Huddersfield when it was a Huddersfield fan comparing stats to an NRL players stats and a Hull fan pointing out you can't compare the two comps


Nope- a Huddersfield fan did NOT compare stats.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

you know you're in a classic rlfans thread when you have to go back 6 pages to find a post relevant to the thread title :D
The referee's indecision is final

fun time frankie wrote:
TYRONE McCARTHY IS NOT COMING TO SL HE WAS USED AS AN EXAMPLE OF AN AVERAGE PLAYER :D


Ste100Centurions wrote:
Tyrone McCarthy played Dual Reg for Leigh in 2010/2011 (Wire parent club).

He was decent at Championship level & benefitted Leigh at the time but IMHO he was upper Championship level/low SL level at best.

Championship in 2010 & 2011 was nowhere near the standard of 2015/16.

He may go well, he may flop, who knows ?


Apparantly this is a point you can't make - because the fans of the one season wonders say so. Funny how Hull fans get all high and mighty after a CCup win created for them by what seem to be superhumans.

Be funny to see them in meltdown after the first ten games of the season with only an opening day win against Wakefield to comfort them. At that point they will again be awoken to the fact that they are a club without a winning heritage and will thus never be able to compete with proper clubs like Wigan, Saints or Leeds. :BOOHOO:
vastman wrote:
Apparantly this is a point you can't make - because the fans of the one season wonders say so. Funny how Hull fans get all high and mighty after a CCup win created for them by what seem to be superhumans.

Be funny to see them in meltdown after the first ten games of the season with only an opening day win against Wakefield to comfort them. At that point they will again be awoken to the fact that they are a club without a winning heritage and will thus never be able to compete with proper clubs like Wigan, Saints or Leeds. :BOOHOO:

It's not a point you can make because he's not coming to play in SL and I'm a fan of the Hull team that got relegated just happen to agree with the fan of the other Hull team
vastman wrote:
Apparantly this is a point you can't make - because the fans of the one season wonders say so. Funny how Hull fans get all high and mighty after a CCup win created for them by what seem to be superhumans.

Be funny to see them in meltdown after the first ten games of the season with only an opening day win against Wakefield to comfort them. At that point they will again be awoken to the fact that they are a club without a winning heritage and will thus never be able to compete with proper clubs like Wigan, Saints or Leeds. :BOOHOO:


Most wakey fans (yourself included) would give their right arm to have just one season like we have just had before they die

Jake the Peg wrote:
Most wakey fans (yourself included) would give their right arm to have just one season like we have just had before they die


Not sure about an arm, maybe a little toe.
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
Not sure about an arm, maybe a little toe.


They have 12 I hear so shouldn't be a problem
