Ste100Centurions wrote: Tyrone McCarthy played Dual Reg for Leigh in 2010/2011 (Wire parent club).



He was decent at Championship level & benefitted Leigh at the time but IMHO he was upper Championship level/low SL level at best.



Championship in 2010 & 2011 was nowhere near the standard of 2015/16.



He may go well, he may flop, who knows ?

Apparantly this is a point you can't make - because the fans of the one season wonders say so. Funny how Hull fans get all high and mighty after a CCup win created for them by what seem to be superhumans.Be funny to see them in meltdown after the first ten games of the season with only an opening day win against Wakefield to comfort them. At that point they will again be awoken to the fact that they are a club without a winning heritage and will thus never be able to compete with proper clubs like Wigan, Saints or Leeds.