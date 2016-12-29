WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Thu Dec 29, 2016 1:23 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Which Hull player would he replace in the Hull side.


I don't know. Maybe someone like Jordan Thompson? You know those squad players in the Hull team?
Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Thu Dec 29, 2016 1:53 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Point 1, what has Radford got to do with this? Which Hull player would he replace in the Hull side.

Point 2, I would class him as a lower SL squad player, certainly not good enough for a team with top 8 ambitions, in reality he is a decent Championship starting player.

Point 3, yes he played a massive 7 games, you know that much about him that you don't even know who he plays for and who he has signed for. If you think that have just good squad players, then you know less than I thought, players like Shaul, Fonua, Taylor, Houghton, Ellis, Mini and on paper Kelly. We have a good team ethic, but some great indivual players and pieces of skill helped us to be successful last year.

I'd even give your club a compliment to say that you are now at the level that they should be looking at signing better than the likes of TM.


McCarthys better than Washbrook for a start.

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:58 pm
vastman wrote:
If you say so but that wasn't the point and you know it.

That was exactly the point I don't know how much clearer I can put it just admit you got the wrong end of the stick and we can all move on :D
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Thu Dec 29, 2016 4:52 pm
Fully wrote:
I don't know. Maybe someone like Jordan Thompson? You know those squad players in the Hull team?


Not a fan of Thompson, don't think he will be in the 17, which is what I said.

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Thu Dec 29, 2016 4:55 pm
Willzay wrote:
McCarthys better than Washbrook for a start.


Total disagree, wasn't sure about him signing, but was excellent last year for us and played a big part in our success.

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:16 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Total disagree, wasn't sure about him signing, but was excellent last year for us and played a big part in our success.



dont forget, he left wakey to come back to fc, so he is deemed poop by most previous clubs fans :lol: :lol:


anyway, if wakey sign mcCarthy, the rest of SL wont have a chance with their 'monster pack' lol

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:24 pm
number 6 wrote:
dont forget, he left wakey to come back to fc, so he is deemed poop by most previous clubs fans :lol: :lol:


anyway, if wakey sign mcCarthy, the rest of SL wont have a chance with their 'monster pack' lol



Yes because Hull fans have never slated players that have left their club before have they?

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Fri Dec 30, 2016 12:59 pm
number 6 wrote:
dont forget, he left wakey to come back to fc, so he is deemed poop by most previous clubs fans :lol: :lol:


Think majority of Wakey fans were sad to lose Washbrooke when he left.
Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Fri Dec 30, 2016 3:43 pm
number 6 wrote:
dont forget, he left wakey to come back to fc, so he is deemed poop by most previous clubs fans :lol: :lol:


anyway, if wakey sign mcCarthy, the rest of SL wont have a chance with their 'monster pack' lol

How many other clubs did he play for to be deemed poop by his other previous clubs' fans'?
and fwiw not many Wakey fans thought he was poop :roll:
As for Wakey's perceived monster pack, is there a hint of jealousy there old girl :lol:

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:33 pm
Tyrone McCarthy played Dual Reg for Leigh in 2010/2011 (Wire parent club).

He was decent at Championship level & benefitted Leigh at the time but IMHO he was upper Championship level/low SL level at best.

Championship in 2010 & 2011 was nowhere near the standard of 2015/16.

He may go well, he may flop, who knows ?
