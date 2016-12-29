|
Fully
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 23, 2005 8:04 pm
Posts: 8256
|
Dave K. wrote:
Which Hull player would he replace in the Hull side.
I don't know. Maybe someone like Jordan Thompson? You know those squad players in the Hull team?
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 1:53 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5877
|
Dave K. wrote:
Point 1, what has Radford got to do with this? Which Hull player would he replace in the Hull side.
Point 2, I would class him as a lower SL squad player, certainly not good enough for a team with top 8 ambitions, in reality he is a decent Championship starting player.
Point 3, yes he played a massive 7 games, you know that much about him that you don't even know who he plays for and who he has signed for. If you think that have just good squad players, then you know less than I thought, players like Shaul, Fonua, Taylor, Houghton, Ellis, Mini and on paper Kelly. We have a good team ethic, but some great indivual players and pieces of skill helped us to be successful last year.
I'd even give your club a compliment to say that you are now at the level that they should be looking at signing better than the likes of TM.
McCarthys better than Washbrook for a start.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:58 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5365
Location: east east hull
|
vastman wrote:
If you say so but that wasn't the point and you know it.
That was exactly the point I don't know how much clearer I can put it just admit you got the wrong end of the stick and we can all move on
|
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 4:52 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16925
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Fully wrote:
I don't know. Maybe someone like Jordan Thompson? You know those squad players in the Hull team?
Not a fan of Thompson, don't think he will be in the 17, which is what I said.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 4:55 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16925
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Willzay wrote:
McCarthys better than Washbrook for a start.
Total disagree, wasn't sure about him signing, but was excellent last year for us and played a big part in our success.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:16 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9923
|
Dave K. wrote:
Total disagree, wasn't sure about him signing, but was excellent last year for us and played a big part in our success.
dont forget, he left wakey to come back to fc, so he is deemed poop by most previous clubs fans
anyway, if wakey sign mcCarthy, the rest of SL wont have a chance with their 'monster pack' lol
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:24 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5877
|
number 6 wrote:
dont forget, he left wakey to come back to fc, so he is deemed poop by most previous clubs fans
anyway, if wakey sign mcCarthy, the rest of SL wont have a chance with their 'monster pack' lol
Yes because Hull fans have never slated players that have left their club before have they?
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 12:59 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5678
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
|
number 6 wrote:
dont forget, he left wakey to come back to fc, so he is deemed poop by most previous clubs fans
Think majority of Wakey fans were sad to lose Washbrooke when he left.
|
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.
WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"
Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 3:43 pm
|
Joined: Sat May 16, 2009 11:36 pm
Posts: 379
Location: Hiding from Ken Dodd
|
number 6 wrote:
dont forget, he left wakey to come back to fc, so he is deemed poop by most previous clubs fans
anyway, if wakey sign mcCarthy, the rest of SL wont have a chance with their 'monster pack' lol
How many other clubs did he play for to be deemed poop by his other previous clubs' fans'?
and fwiw not many Wakey fans thought he was poop
As for Wakey's perceived monster pack, is there a hint of jealousy there old girl
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Div, easthull fc fan, glow, Homer Simpson, Marcus's Bicycle, mrpurfect, ploinerrhino, Ste100Centurions, The Ghost of '99, Wildthing, wrencat1873 and 110 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|