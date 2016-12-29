Dave K. wrote:

Point 1, what has Radford got to do with this? Which Hull player would he replace in the Hull side.



Point 2, I would class him as a lower SL squad player, certainly not good enough for a team with top 8 ambitions, in reality he is a decent Championship starting player.



Point 3, yes he played a massive 7 games, you know that much about him that you don't even know who he plays for and who he has signed for. If you think that have just good squad players, then you know less than I thought, players like Shaul, Fonua, Taylor, Houghton, Ellis, Mini and on paper Kelly. We have a good team ethic, but some great indivual players and pieces of skill helped us to be successful last year.



I'd even give your club a compliment to say that you are now at the level that they should be looking at signing better than the likes of TM.