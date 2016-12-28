|
fun time frankie wrote:
Classic that Dave how to make yourself look stupid by thinking your superior
Thats what I thought, a massive error on his part - baffled.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 5:04 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Sums your knowledge up that sentence, you might want to re-read your post and see how wrong you are.
Ignoring your massive error, ask Rovers fans how good he was for them, he might be a workhorse, but would get no were near the Hull side, he isn't a top 8 SL player and certainly not a top 4 player.
Like it or not, McCarthy at 28, has no stood out in SL and has been no more than an average SL player, that's why he was released by Warrington and didn't stand out at Rovers (In a poor side, coached by Chester, who has done great at Wakey).
Let's see if he comes back the UK (Clue to your error there), who he signs for and how he does.
Although you use to taxi around Peter Fox, so you obviously know more about the ability of McCarthy than me, you should put that on your CV.
Yep that would be the bulk of the Hull team and there coach who you lot wanted sacked the previous year - are you for real.
He's an average SL player now according to you so he's moved up from the Championship has he
Tyrone played at Wakefield for a bit in case you are unaware. He's a good squad player which is what most Hull players are - what made Hull work this season was because they were a team nothing to do with individual talent - work it out mate.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 5:45 pm
vastman wrote:
Thats what I thought, a massive error on his part - baffled.
He is talking about you clown, you still have realised your mistake have you?
Wed Dec 28, 2016 5:57 pm
vastman wrote:
Yep that would be the bulk of the Hull team and there coach who you lot wanted sacked the previous year - are you for real.
He's an average SL player now according to you so he's moved up from the Championship has he
Tyrone played at Wakefield for a bit in case you are unaware. He's a good squad player which is what most Hull players are - what made Hull work this season was because they were a team nothing to do with individual talent - work it out mate.
Point 1, what has Radford got to do with this? Which Hull player would he replace in the Hull side.
Point 2, I would class him as a lower SL squad player, certainly not good enough for a team with top 8 ambitions, in reality he is a decent Championship starting player.
Point 3, yes he played a massive 7 games, you know that much about him that you don't even know who he plays for and who he has signed for. If you think that have just good squad players, then you know less than I thought, players like Shaul, Fonua, Taylor, Houghton, Ellis, Mini and on paper Kelly. We have a good team ethic, but some great indivual players and pieces of skill helped us to be successful last year.
I'd even give your club a compliment to say that you are now at the level that they should be looking at signing better than the likes of TM.
Thu Dec 29, 2016 9:09 am
Aaah - but imagine how good Hull could have been had they signed Tyrone McCarthy. It's an inspired move by hudds IMO
Thu Dec 29, 2016 10:12 am
I am confused have the Giants signed Tyrone Power or Rick Wakeman ?
Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:12 pm
Dave K. wrote:
He is talking about you clown, you still have realised your mistake have you?
Haven't made a mistake I'm purely talking about how you wrongly regard players - which is arrogant - the schematics of the thread concern me little.
Your over estimation of your team may well come crashing down around your ears this season as is the Hull way, then you can tell us all how individually brilliant and top eight your players are.
Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:13 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Point 1, what has Radford got to do with this? Which Hull player would he replace in the Hull side.
Point 2, I would class him as a lower SL squad player, certainly not good enough for a team with top 8 ambitions, in reality he is a decent Championship starting player.
Point 3, yes he played a massive 7 games, you know that much about him that you don't even know who he plays for and who he has signed for. If you think that have just good squad players, then you know less than I thought, players like Shaul, Fonua, Taylor, Houghton, Ellis, Mini and on paper Kelly. We have a good team ethic, but some great indivual players and pieces of skill helped us to be successful last year.
I'd even give your club a compliment to say that you are now at the level that they should be looking at signing better than the likes of TM.
How utterly magnanimous of you.
Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:25 pm
vastman wrote:
Haven't made a mistake I'm purely talking about how you wrongly regard players - which is arrogant - the schematics of the thread concern me little.
Your over estimation of your team may well come crashing down around your ears this season as is the Hull way, then you can tell us all how individually brilliant and top eight your players are.
You did ,this part of the thread was about Huddersfield signing Wakeman poor old Tyrone McCarthy was used as an example of an average player been a star player in the NSW comp you've jumped in thinking we're slagging him off thinking he's signed for Huddersfield when it was a Huddersfield fan comparing stats to an NRL players stats and a Hull fan pointing out you can't compare the two comps
Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:32 pm
fun time frankie wrote:
You did ,this part of the thread was about Huddersfield signing Wakeman poor old Tyrone McCarthy was used as an example of an average player been a star player in the NSW comp you've jumped in thinking we're slagging him off thinking he's signed for Huddersfield when it was a Huddersfield fan comparing stats to an NRL players stats and a Hull fan pointing out you can't compare the two comps
If you say so but that wasn't the point and you know it.
