Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 4:58 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25253
Location: Poodle Power!
fun time frankie wrote:
Classic that Dave how to make yourself look stupid by thinking your superior :lol:


Thats what I thought, a massive error on his part - baffled.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 5:04 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25253
Location: Poodle Power!
Dave K. wrote:
Sums your knowledge up that sentence, you might want to re-read your post and see how wrong you are.

Ignoring your massive error, ask Rovers fans how good he was for them, he might be a workhorse, but would get no were near the Hull side, he isn't a top 8 SL player and certainly not a top 4 player.

Like it or not, McCarthy at 28, has no stood out in SL and has been no more than an average SL player, that's why he was released by Warrington and didn't stand out at Rovers (In a poor side, coached by Chester, who has done great at Wakey).

Let's see if he comes back the UK (Clue to your error there), who he signs for and how he does.

Although you use to taxi around Peter Fox, so you obviously know more about the ability of McCarthy than me, you should put that on your CV.


Yep that would be the bulk of the Hull team and there coach who you lot wanted sacked the previous year - are you for real.

He's an average SL player now according to you so he's moved up from the Championship has he :lol: :lol:

Tyrone played at Wakefield for a bit in case you are unaware. He's a good squad player which is what most Hull players are - what made Hull work this season was because they were a team nothing to do with individual talent - work it out mate.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 5:45 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16921
Location: Back in Hull.
vastman wrote:
Thats what I thought, a massive error on his part - baffled.


He is talking about you clown, you still have realised your mistake have you?

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 5:57 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16921
Location: Back in Hull.
vastman wrote:
Yep that would be the bulk of the Hull team and there coach who you lot wanted sacked the previous year - are you for real.

He's an average SL player now according to you so he's moved up from the Championship has he :lol: :lol:

Tyrone played at Wakefield for a bit in case you are unaware. He's a good squad player which is what most Hull players are - what made Hull work this season was because they were a team nothing to do with individual talent - work it out mate.


Point 1, what has Radford got to do with this? Which Hull player would he replace in the Hull side.

Point 2, I would class him as a lower SL squad player, certainly not good enough for a team with top 8 ambitions, in reality he is a decent Championship starting player.

Point 3, yes he played a massive 7 games, you know that much about him that you don't even know who he plays for and who he has signed for. If you think that have just good squad players, then you know less than I thought, players like Shaul, Fonua, Taylor, Houghton, Ellis, Mini and on paper Kelly. We have a good team ethic, but some great indivual players and pieces of skill helped us to be successful last year.

I'd even give your club a compliment to say that you are now at the level that they should be looking at signing better than the likes of TM.

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 9:09 am
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5525
Aaah - but imagine how good Hull could have been had they signed Tyrone McCarthy. It's an inspired move by hudds IMO


:wink:
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 10:12 am
Durham Giant
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon May 07, 2007 8:25 pm
Posts: 11227
Location: Durham
I am confused have the Giants signed Tyrone Power or Rick Wakeman ?
Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers

Huddersfield Giants 2014 under achievers ??????????
