Code13 wrote: Tyrone Mccarthy is no a championship player, to say so is being blinkered to support your own argument



This situation though is simply what happens when you have a p&r battle



By the time it's settled the best players are long signed up, leaving other options and it's been the case since 1973 that every single manager would pick an average Aussie because he will be of a certain standard rather than chance a young kid or championship player



Under Licencing clubs promoted youth and lower league players knowing they had that luxury. As soon as we went to p&r the journeymen returned



Out of interest, which props in England should Huddersfield have signed that are as good as Wakeman and wouldn't need a transfer fee?

Mccarthy was average at Rovers, in a team that was poor in 2015, the fact that few Rovers were bothered when he left early says it all, id be interested if he came back what SL clubs would try and sign him.If you read my posts I have never questioned signing this type of player, my club have signed similar in the past with some success and failure, what I can't agree with is fans coming on here trying to make out he is a good signing based on highlights (which in it's self is very misleading and could make any player look brilliant) and stats from an inferior.competition.Personally I would have kept Huby.