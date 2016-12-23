|
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 6939
|
To suggest that the NSW cup is a standard below superleague is burying your head at how poor the standard is over here.
As for minechiello -you might want to look at the initial comment I made about him and think it through .
|
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
|
Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:07 am
|
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5354
Location: east east hull
|
jools wrote:
To suggest that the NSW cup is a standard below superleague is burying your head at how poor the standard is over here.
As for minechiello -you might want to look at the initial comment I made about him and think it through .
Like it or not the NSW cup is a standard below SL that's why very average SL players can walk into there teams and become stars your comments make me realise you know nothing of that particular competition
|
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
|
Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:40 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16913
Location: Back in Hull.
|
fun time frankie wrote:
Like it or not the NSW cup is a standard below SL that's why very average SL players can walk into there teams and become stars your comments make me realise you know nothing of that particular competition
Of course it is, everyone knows it, apart from Jools.
As said, when players the standard in Tyrone McCarthy, who lets be honest is Championship standard, is in the dream team, it shows how much below SL it is.
|
|
Fri Dec 23, 2016 10:32 am
|
Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30798
Location: Gods Own County
|
Tyrone Mccarthy is no a championship player, to say so is being blinkered to support your own argument
This situation though is simply what happens when you have a p&r battle
By the time it's settled the best players are long signed up, leaving other options and it's been the case since 1973 that every single manager would pick an average Aussie because he will be of a certain standard rather than chance a young kid or championship player
Under Licencing clubs promoted youth and lower league players knowing they had that luxury. As soon as we went to p&r the journeymen returned
Out of interest, which props in England should Huddersfield have signed that are as good as Wakeman and wouldn't need a transfer fee?
|
Now at midnight all the agents
And the superhuman crew
Come out and round up everyone
That knows more than they do
Red Dog Films
|
Fri Dec 23, 2016 10:51 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7207
|
Code13 wrote:
Tyrone Mccarthy is no a championship player, to say so is being blinkered to support your own argument
This situation though is simply what happens when you have a p&r battle
By the time it's settled the best players are long signed up, leaving other options and it's been the case since 1973 that every single manager would pick an average Aussie because he will be of a certain standard rather than chance a young kid or championship player
Under Licencing clubs promoted youth and lower league players knowing they had that luxury. As soon as we went to p&r the journeymen returned
Out of interest, which props in England should Huddersfield have signed that are as good as Wakeman and wouldn't need a transfer fee?
Nail on head.
It's all about availability and your comments about licencing are bang on.
It is inevitable that any of the SL clubs will go for "cheap" Aussie imports, rather than taking a chance on home grown youngsters.
It's exactly what happened previously and it was inevitable when P & R returned and for the longer term, this damages the domestic game.
Having said that, unless we return to franchising (or something similar), I dont know what the answer is.
We could have a transfer deadline some time before the split which would prevent wholesale changes to teams competing in either the Super 8's or Middle 8's or a tighter restriction on overseas players but, clearly, every coach will go for an experienced player vs a youngster in tight games.
|
|
Fri Dec 23, 2016 11:07 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16913
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Code13 wrote:
Tyrone Mccarthy is no a championship player, to say so is being blinkered to support your own argument
This situation though is simply what happens when you have a p&r battle
By the time it's settled the best players are long signed up, leaving other options and it's been the case since 1973 that every single manager would pick an average Aussie because he will be of a certain standard rather than chance a young kid or championship player
Under Licencing clubs promoted youth and lower league players knowing they had that luxury. As soon as we went to p&r the journeymen returned
Out of interest, which props in England should Huddersfield have signed that are as good as Wakeman and wouldn't need a transfer fee?
Mccarthy was average at Rovers, in a team that was poor in 2015, the fact that few Rovers were bothered when he left early says it all, id be interested if he came back what SL clubs would try and sign him.
If you read my posts I have never questioned signing this type of player, my club have signed similar in the past with some success and failure, what I can't agree with is fans coming on here trying to make out he is a good signing based on highlights (which in it's self is very misleading and could make any player look brilliant) and stats from an inferior.
competition.
Personally I would have kept Huby.
|
|
Fri Dec 23, 2016 11:14 am
|
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5354
Location: east east hull
|
Dave K. wrote:
Mccarthy was average at Rovers, in a team that was poor in 2015, the fact that few Rovers were bothered when he left early says it all, id be interested if he came back what SL clubs would try and sign him.
If you read my posts I have never questioned signing this type of player, my club have signed similar in the past with some success and failure, what I can't agree with is fans coming on here trying to make out he is a good signing based on highlights (which in it's self is very misleading and could make any player look brilliant) and stats from an inferior.
competition.
Personally I would have kept Huby.
Your right Dave as someone who actually watched Tyrone McCarthy play for a season he reminds me of the player we replaced him with Chris Clarkson both extremely average players
|
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
|
Fri Dec 23, 2016 11:21 am
|
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5354
Location: east east hull
|
Code13 wrote:
Tyrone Mccarthy is no a championship player, to say so is being blinkered to support your own argument
This situation though is simply what happens when you have a p&r battle
By the time it's settled the best players are long signed up, leaving other options and it's been the case since 1973 that every single manager would pick an average Aussie because he will be of a certain standard rather than chance a young kid or championship player
Under Licencing clubs promoted youth and lower league players knowing they had that luxury. As soon as we went to p&r the journeymen returned
Out of interest, which props in England should Huddersfield have signed that are as good as Wakeman and wouldn't need a transfer fee?
McCarthy is average and I'm not saying Wakeman is a bad signing in the slightest I'm just saying your can't compare the stats of two different standards of competition but on the other hand we signed Josh Mantellato from the NSW cup and he turned out to be a great signing and we've also signed proven NRL players who've turned out to be donkeys
|
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result