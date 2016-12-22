WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 7:19 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16910
Location: Back in Hull.
jools wrote:
I must have missed mark minichiello's then

There is this.
http://www.nswrl.com.au/news/2016/10/28 ... _2016.html


Mini played 250 NRL games and as far as I can find at 26 Wakeman has yet to play an NRL game, not a great comparison.

He might be a good signing, but it's watched highlights of lower league Aus RL and stats from the same comp to say he is a good signing is a bit naive.

Lost a very good player in Joe Wardill today as well.

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 7:37 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 6938
Dave K. wrote:
Mini played 250 NRL games and as far as I can find at 26 Wakeman has yet to play an NRL game, not a great comparison.

He might be a good signing, but it's watched highlights of lower league Aus RL and stats from the same comp to say he is a good signing is a bit naive.

Lost a very good player in Joe Wardill today as well.



.... he's still at hull KR isn't he?


As for minichello- if he's such a seasoned NRL player it makes you wonder why we struggle to beat the Aussie teams- or why he's not out there earning twice as much ..
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 7:45 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 6938
Leaguefan wrote:
and all these overseas signings prove that
a) The player coaching schemes in this country are rubbish
b) The coaching schemes in this country are rubbish
c) The scouting schemes in this country are rubbish
d) Clubs like taking the "easy way out" rather than train/coach players
e) there is no real appetite for internationals ( see under SL clubs whinge like small children and stomp and have a strop until they get there own way regarding international training)
f) unless there is fundamental change to how the game is run in this country it will continue it's current slow but positive decline.
g) people are voting with their feet and also their lack of eyes on the box.

It is possible to change, but it is doubtful if most people really want to make the effort, or even care.


Absolutely agree with the first three. Widdop a case in point- saw him play many times as a youngster- didn't stand out as a world beater, a decent player certainly but 'better' lads in the side stood out more than he did- off he went to aus and his development improved him a hundred fold.
Whilst the likes of leneghan and hetherington are doing their best to Ensure they hold all the cards the game will continue to decline.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 8:04 pm
vekder
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Mar 31, 2013 1:18 pm
Posts: 416
jools wrote:
.... he's still at hull KR isn't he?


As for minichello- if he's such a seasoned NRL player it makes you wonder why we struggle to beat the Aussie teams- or why he's not out there earning twice as much ..

Yes, he's still at Hull KR.
Dave does get a bit confused if anyone critises Hull players :lol:

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 8:45 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16910
Location: Back in Hull.
jools wrote:
.... he's still at hull KR isn't he?


As for minichello- if he's such a seasoned NRL player it makes you wonder why we struggle to beat the Aussie teams- or why he's not out there earning twice as much ..


You knew who I meant, not sure what you have to be clever? Not sure why we struggle, Mini was a steady NRL player who was coming to the end of his career, a move to the UK made sense, he has been an amazing signing for us and if Wakeman is anywhere as near as good as he has been, you have a great signing.

Point still stands, which not surprisingly you choose to ignore you can't judge how good a signing when he has only played in a comp like NSW, when average SL players like Tyrone McCarthy are getting in the team on the year, it shows the standard.

He might do well, but highlighting those stats and clips are pointless, when he will be playing in a better standard league next year.
Last edited by Dave K. on Thu Dec 22, 2016 9:12 pm, edited 2 times in total.

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 8:50 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16910
Location: Back in Hull.
vekder wrote:
Yes, he's still at Hull KR.
Dave does get a bit confused if anyone critises Hull players :lol:


Troll alert,

Don't mind players being criticised if justified (I do it many times myself), but to highlight Minichello, who has been one of the best overseas signings in the last couple of years and compare to Wakeman seems very strange, maybe a comparison of someone like Sam Moa, when he first signed for Hull would be better.

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 8:56 pm
vekder
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Mar 31, 2013 1:18 pm
Posts: 416
Dave K. wrote:
You knew who I meant, not sure what you have to be cleaver. Not sure why we struggle, Mini was a steady NRL player who was coming to the end of his career, a move to the UK made sense, he has been an amazing signing for us and if Wakeman is anywhere as near as good as he has been, you have a great signing.

Point still stands, which not surprisingly you choose to ignore you can't judge how good a signing when he has only played in a comp like NSW, when average SL players like Tyrone McCarthy are getting in the team on the year, it shows the standard.

He might do well, but highlighting those stats and clips are pointless, when he will be playing in a better standard league next year.

I take it you think jools has an axe to grind?

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 9:11 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16910
Location: Back in Hull.
vekder wrote:
I take it you think jools has an axe to grind?


I'll give you that one

Re: 2017 Super League Ins & Outs

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 9:24 pm
vekder
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Mar 31, 2013 1:18 pm
Posts: 416
Dave K. wrote:
I'll give you that one

:-)
