Castleford Tigers Update:-



- Junior Moors

signed a new 2 year deal with club. keeping him at the club till 2019



- Tuoyo Egodo

signed for Castleford on a 2 year deal from Championship side London Broncos



- Dan Igbinedion

signed for Castleford on a 2 year deal from Championship 1 side Oxford RLFC



- Jesse Sene Lefao

Samoan International forward signed for Castleford on 2 year deal from NRL Champions Cronulla Sharks



- Ryan Boyle

signed for Championship side Halifax RLFC



- Greg Minikin

signed a new 2 year deal with club. keeping him at the club till 2019



- Daryl Powell

signed a new 4 year deal with club. keeping him at the club till 2020



- Luke Million & Declan Sheehan

promoted to the Castleford 1st team



- Conor Fitzsimmons

joined Championship 1 side Workington Town on a season long loan