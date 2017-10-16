WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:52 am
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1293
TOMCAT wrote:
I think a strong case can be made for clubs introducing random drug testing starting with recreational drugs like cocaine. Better if the club finds the problem and has a chance to address it with the player early doors, than to risk losing a player long term. Random testing with penalties and counciling and practicle help and guidance might help nip potential problems early doors.


SL already test for that sort of stuff after training sessions, as mentioned if you test positive for cocaine with them (not on a matchday) it is only an anonymous warning

I think Ive mentioned this before in relation to Hardaker but I really do not care how players behave off the pitch as long as they perform on it (obviously Hardaker wont be performing for a while), Maradonna in the peak years of his career drank a bottle of whisky a night plus he did a load of cocaine, but I bet the Napoli and Argentina fans didnt mind
Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 6:24 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8783
Location: LDZ
I'd actually prefer to see all professional sports played with all their competitor's on performance enhancing drugs.

Think seeing Bolt do the 100m in 9 seconds was great? Imagine seeing it done in 5!
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:46 am
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 972
leedsnsouths wrote:
SL already test for that sort of stuff after training sessions, as mentioned if you test positive for cocaine with them (not on a matchday) it is only an anonymous warning

I think Ive mentioned this before in relation to Hardaker but I really do not care how players behave off the pitch as long as they perform on it (obviously Hardaker wont be performing for a while), Maradonna in the peak years of his career drank a bottle of whisky a night plus he did a load of cocaine, but I bet the Napoli and Argentina fans didnt mind

Yea that would really help attract sponsors & new income into the sport knowing a lot of the "Stars" are off their t!t$.
Behaviour/habits on/off the pitch go hand in hand.
Wrt Maradonna he wouldn't have made half as many apps at Club/International level under todays scrutiny & rightly so.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:41 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8783
Location: LDZ
Aye, different world, different time wasn't it.

Easy to use the "back in my day" excuse. But the world is a completely different place in 2017.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:42 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8783
Location: LDZ
Easy + weak argument.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 3:55 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 972
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Allegedly rumoured to be another Cas player?
Rumoured to have the initials LP?

A false rumour as it turns out but he has left Cas by mutual consent.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:37 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1369
RHINO-MARK wrote:
A false rumour as it turns out but he has left Cas by mutual consent.


Gone down to the Championship with Leigh. He's really gone downhill. Looked very good 3/4 years ago at Hudds but never really worked for him on loan at Wigan and hasn't really shone in a Cas team that has seen most shine. Prime years ahead at 28 and he's not even in SL.
Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:44 pm
TOMCAT User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1764
Location: Happy Valley
Bang wrote:
Easy + weak argument.


Self critique?
