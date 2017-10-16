TOMCAT wrote: I think a strong case can be made for clubs introducing random drug testing starting with recreational drugs like cocaine. Better if the club finds the problem and has a chance to address it with the player early doors, than to risk losing a player long term. Random testing with penalties and counciling and practicle help and guidance might help nip potential problems early doors.

SL already test for that sort of stuff after training sessions, as mentioned if you test positive for cocaine with them (not on a matchday) it is only an anonymous warningI think Ive mentioned this before in relation to Hardaker but I really do not care how players behave off the pitch as long as they perform on it (obviously Hardaker wont be performing for a while), Maradonna in the peak years of his career drank a bottle of whisky a night plus he did a load of cocaine, but I bet the Napoli and Argentina fans didnt mind