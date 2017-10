BrisbaneRhino wrote:

Hardaker walked out on Leeds after performing dreadfully by his standards last year. This was after the club had stood by him through some very unsavoury incidents, which judging by his petulant statements whilst in Australia he thought wasn't enough. It clearly never struck him that he was exceptionally lucky that Leeds hadn't fired him previously. Mind you, realistic self appraisal clearly isn't his strong point given that he thought he played well in the NRL when he was bog average.



Since his return he's clearly learned nothing about how to behave off field. I wouldn't want someone like that anywhere near our younger players - especially someone with his track record and time on his hands.



That doesn't mean I wish him ill at all. But any responsibility for providing help lies first with his current employers at Cas, and then with the RFL. But help is only useful if its accepted - Cas, the RFL, Leeds and the Pope will be zero use if he doesn't want to sort himself out.