|
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 428
|
There is no chance of him coming back in any capacity. And rightly so.
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:56 pm
|
Joined:
Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pmPosts:
1854Location:
742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
|
Lets make him club ambassador. Someone for the kids to look up to and admire. Someone who can guide them through their development. Keep them on the straight and narrow. Then again maybe not! Keep well away
|
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:06 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1753
Location: Happy Valley
|
PrinterThe wrote:
He has turned his back on those that have helped him, that doesn't mean you do the same. Taking the "not our problem" anymore position is pretty poor even with a person who doesn't necessarily deserve our help.
This isn't a case of if he screws up again he might have to find a new club, he is now banned from all rugby and admittedly all of his own doing and whilst different circumstances we've seen with Stevie Ward what it can do to not being able to play can do to you.
I'm sure entirely what role the club could have for him but surely there's something in between 'eff him not our problem and him taking Walker out on the lash every week.
It's one thing to give up on someone as a RL player, another thing to give up on them as a person even if they haven't earned it.
I know where you're coming from, and it is a very charitable stance to take. I would applaud the club tipping in to help him with any professional help he might need. But I would not want him back at the club. He is where he is, through is own actions. He needs to grow up and take responsibility for himself and his actions. He DECIDED to do Cocaine, knowing the consequences for him, the club that took him in after he screwed up at Leeds and in Aus and the fans at Cas who saw their season turned on its head as a result. He's let himself down, his club down and his country down. A couple of years grafting in the sort of jobs that those who pay to watch him do might do him a world of good and should ground him in reality if nothing else. I wish him no harm and I hope he finds his way through it, with all the help and support he needs. But he needs to be exposed to reality, learn from this experience, take responsibilty and decide to grow up.
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:09 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pmPosts:
4609Location:
Living the Dream
|
PrinterThe wrote:
So if everyone turns their back on him and you wake up one day turn on the news and hear the worst case scenario, you'd be ok that we didn't at least try now?
Yes we've tried before but this is a very different situation where he's now banned from the sport, not just that he might have to move clubs if he carries on. Does he deserve the clubs help? No, but doesn't mean we shouldn't give it, as a former club we're in a much better position to do that.
Maybe jumping to the worst case scenario of a repeat of Terry Newton might seem to be going OTT to some but it is a possibility and surely we should do everything to prevent that? I'd rather we had our fingers burnt again than not try. It's only a suggestion anyway as Cas might stick by him.
We are a rugby club not a medical centre. Leeds did their very best to accommodate Hardaker and have no responsibility for him at all now. He is a bad apple and would only bring more trouble with him. Assuming he is found guilty and banned then he has to take the responsibility for this.
He owes Cas big time and if ever he is allowed to play RL again then he should only be allowed to play for Cas on much reduced pay until he has paid back his transfer fee.
|
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:28 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am
Posts: 106
|
I loved zak during his time here but wouldnt want him anywhere near the club again. I really hope he gets himself together and no harm comes to him, I dont think it will because like iv already said,i think his behavior shows the signs of a lad whos just a bit of a d**khead rather than anything more troublesome,i take printers point about the looming long term ban triggering somthing more negative in him, but if it does,then Zaks got the ability to find his own professional help and if any clubs going to support him,it should be cas,they ignored the many warning signs and bought him,he's there employee. If i got sacked tomorrow for taking drugs or attacking someone,theres no way in a million years my previous employer would take me back on just to make sure i was ok,especially if id been a pain in the backside whilst i was there,i suspect this is the case for everyone on here. I dont see why sportsmen/women should enjoy privileges us normal fans would never get if we messed up.
What job would he do here? He's a rugby player,any job we gave him away from the squad,he would be getting above people way more qualified and more than likley without any of the baggag zak brings,which would be totally unfair. He'd be getting rewarded,after all his poor choices,just incase he cant deal with the consequences of all his poor choices. It would send a terrible message imo
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:12 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 32
|
Welcome to Widnes Zak. Rangi found the cheapest blast in Widnes, you'll settle right in here!
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:39 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1286
|
TOMCAT wrote:
I know where you're coming from, and it is a very charitable stance to take. I would applaud the club tipping in to help him with any professional help he might need. But I would not want him back at the club. He is where he is, through is own actions. He needs to grow up and take responsibility for himself and his actions. He DECIDED to do Cocaine, knowing the consequences for him, the club that took him in after he screwed up at Leeds and in Aus and the fans at Cas who saw their season turned on its head as a result. He's let himself down, his club down and his country down. A couple of years grafting in the sort of jobs that those who pay to watch him do might do him a world of good and should ground him in reality if nothing else. I wish him no harm and I hope he finds his way through it, with all the help and support he needs. But he needs to be exposed to reality, learn from this experience, take responsibilty and decide to grow up.
Did he know the consequences though? Depends when he took the drug, he may have been 99% sure it would be out of his system by matchday, and perhaps it would have been if he had just drank a bit more water or gone to a sauna or something, he certainly wasnt playing like a man expecting a major ban may be coming his way.
Remember that if he had been tested by SL during training it would have been an anonymous warning only (provided this was his first cocaine offence)
Hopefully he doesnt get banned for 2 years and he only gets a few months, as imo their should be a much bigger punishment for actual drugs cheats than recreational drug users, but if he does get the long ban I think Wigan or Wire would probably offer to help him out if Cas got rid, they have plenty of money and would probably be worth the risk for Wire especially
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:14 am
|
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8308
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
|
Hardaker walked out on Leeds after performing dreadfully by his standards last year. This was after the club had stood by him through some very unsavoury incidents, which judging by his petulant statements whilst in Australia he thought wasn't enough. It clearly never struck him that he was exceptionally lucky that Leeds hadn't fired him previously. Mind you, realistic self appraisal clearly isn't his strong point given that he thought he played well in the NRL when he was bog average.
Since his return he's clearly learned nothing about how to behave off field. I wouldn't want someone like that anywhere near our younger players - especially someone with his track record and time on his hands.
That doesn't mean I wish him ill at all. But any responsibility for providing help lies first with his current employers at Cas, and then with the RFL. But help is only useful if its accepted - Cas, the RFL, Leeds and the Pope will be zero use if he doesn't want to sort himself out.
|