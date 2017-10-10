I loved zak during his time here but wouldnt want him anywhere near the club again. I really hope he gets himself together and no harm comes to him, I dont think it will because like iv already said,i think his behavior shows the signs of a lad whos just a bit of a d**khead rather than anything more troublesome,i take printers point about the looming long term ban triggering somthing more negative in him, but if it does,then Zaks got the ability to find his own professional help and if any clubs going to support him,it should be cas,they ignored the many warning signs and bought him,he's there employee. If i got sacked tomorrow for taking drugs or attacking someone,theres no way in a million years my previous employer would take me back on just to make sure i was ok,especially if id been a pain in the backside whilst i was there,i suspect this is the case for everyone on here. I dont see why sportsmen/women should enjoy privileges us normal fans would never get if we messed up.
What job would he do here? He's a rugby player,any job we gave him away from the squad,he would be getting above people way more qualified and more than likley without any of the baggag zak brings,which would be totally unfair. He'd be getting rewarded,after all his poor choices,just incase he cant deal with the consequences of all his poor choices. It would send a terrible message imo