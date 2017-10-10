PrinterThe wrote: He has turned his back on those that have helped him, that doesn't mean you do the same. Taking the "not our problem" anymore position is pretty poor even with a person who doesn't necessarily deserve our help.



This isn't a case of if he screws up again he might have to find a new club, he is now banned from all rugby and admittedly all of his own doing and whilst different circumstances we've seen with Stevie Ward what it can do to not being able to play can do to you.



I'm sure entirely what role the club could have for him but surely there's something in between 'eff him not our problem and him taking Walker out on the lash every week.



It's one thing to give up on someone as a RL player, another thing to give up on them as a person even if they haven't earned it.

I know where you're coming from, and it is a very charitable stance to take. I would applaud the club tipping in to help him with any professional help he might need. But I would not want him back at the club. He is where he is, through is own actions. He needs to grow up and take responsibility for himself and his actions. He DECIDED to do Cocaine, knowing the consequences for him, the club that took him in after he screwed up at Leeds and in Aus and the fans at Cas who saw their season turned on its head as a result. He's let himself down, his club down and his country down. A couple of years grafting in the sort of jobs that those who pay to watch him do might do him a world of good and should ground him in reality if nothing else. I wish him no harm and I hope he finds his way through it, with all the help and support he needs. But he needs to be exposed to reality, learn from this experience, take responsibilty and decide to grow up.