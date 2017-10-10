Lets make him club ambassador. Someone for the kids to look up to and admire. Someone who can guide them through their development. Keep them on the straight and narrow. Then again maybe not! Keep well away
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, cheekydiddles, Dadsylad, ducknumber1, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Homer Simpson, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, Juan Cornetto, Leeds Thirteen, loiner81, Loyal Leeds Fan, malcadele, marathonman, Maverick Rhino, PrinterThe, Rammer, rollin thunder, son of headingley, The Ghost of '99, TOMCAT and 500 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,647,834
|3,093
|76,293
|4,559
|SET
|