WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post a reply
Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 4:07 pm
FGB User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 428
There is no chance of him coming back in any capacity. And rightly so.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Biff Tannen, BladeRhino, D4mo78, Dadsylad, FGB, FlexWheeler, Google Adsense [Bot], Grimmy, gulfcoast_highwayman, Joshheff90, malcadele, marathonman, McGuireofrEngland, Norman Stanley Fletcher, PrinterThe, Rammer, rollin thunder, Stevosfalseteeth, The Ghost of '99, thepimp007 and 639 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,7973,32476,2934,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.