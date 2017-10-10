WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers









Board index ‹ Super League ‹ Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com ‹ CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

No sympathy for him at all, had so so many chances and help, but he just is a brainless idiot, deserves all he gets, it's not like he has shown appreciation of the support he received from the club and fans, he has shown contempt and tried to rub it in the faces of us since he went to Cas, and now has shoved it in the Cas club and fans by his own stupidity or just his own sense of infallibility.



Homer Simpson wrote: In his latter days at rhinos he was bad apple for the team once sir kev left. I cannot see us letting him come a there near the players. Don't want him to guide walker etc down the wrong road too



It wouldn't have to be anything that involves being close to the players. Plus anyway he's still good friends with many regardless of whether he's at this club. It wouldn't have to be anything that involves being close to the players. Plus anyway he's still good friends with many regardless of whether he's at this club. Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino

PrinterThe wrote: If Cas wash their hands of him I wouldn't be against us offering him support and even a role at the club if he was up for it with the clear message that in no way will he be offered a playing contract at the end of his ban.



I know many would be against that and say we've tried to help him before but like it or not he's forever linked with this club for what he achieved here in the past and nothing that happens in the future changes that and he still has many good friends at the club.



They wouldn't be any risk on our part because it's not like we'd be shelling out money for him and if he still messes up it has no impact on our squad and on field hopes and if it stops him going down the path that Newton took then well worth it.



100% Agree with all of that statement.



PrinterThe wrote: If Cas wash their hands of him I wouldn't be against us offering him support and even a role at the club if he was up for it with the clear message that in no way will he be offered a playing contract at the end of his ban.



I know many would be against that and say we've tried to help him before but like it or not he's forever linked with this club for what he achieved here in the past and nothing that happens in the future changes that and he still has many good friends at the club.



They wouldn't be any risk on our part because it's not like we'd be shelling out money for him and if he still messes up it has no impact on our squad and on field hopes and if it stops him going down the path that Newton took then well worth it.

Definitely don’t want him back in any capacity whatsoever, the club bent over backwards to accommodate his bad behavior. In the end it became too much so he had to go. We deserved to win the grand final but Hardakers suspension left a key position weakened for cas. They were all over the place when our kicks went up .

Big decision from cas as to Hardakers future. Spoke to a few cas fans, understandably they are extremely bitter about the situation. Problem for cas who will want to sign him, Salford,or Leigh perhaps?. Definitely don’t want him back in any capacity whatsoever, the club bent over backwards to accommodate his bad behavior. In the end it became too much so he had to go. We deserved to win the grand final but Hardakers suspension left a key position weakened for cas. They were all over the place when our kicks went up .Big decision from cas as to Hardakers future. Spoke to a few cas fans, understandably they are extremely bitter about the situation. Problem for cas who will want to sign him, Salford,or Leigh perhaps?. ant1

PrinterThe wrote: If Cas wash their hands of him I wouldn't be against us offering him support and even a role at the club if he was up for it with the clear message that in no way will he be offered a playing contract at the end of his ban.



I know many would be against that and say we've tried to help him before but like it or not he's forever linked with this club for what he achieved here in the past and nothing that happens in the future changes that and he still has many good friends at the club.



They wouldn't be any risk on our part because it's not like we'd be shelling out money for him and if he still messes up it has no impact on our squad and on field hopes and if it stops him going down the path that Newton took then well worth it.



So if everyone turns their back on him and you wake up one day turn on the news and hear the worst case scenario, you'd be ok that we didn't at least try now?



Yes we've tried before but this is a very different situation where he's now banned from the sport, not just that he might have to move clubs if he carries on. Does he deserve the clubs help? No, but doesn't mean we shouldn't give it, as a former club we're in a much better position to do that.



I`m a big fan of Hardaker and was very sorry to see him leave.

But for all the reasons we know about he had to leave and move on hopefully to a better place where he could get his head sorted out.

It seemed to be going well for the lad with a deserved selection for MoS and a shoe in for the FB spot in the World Cup.

But once again he let everyone down with his stupid behaviour and arrogance to think he could get away with taking drugs despite all the warnings he received.

I have no idea what role Printer is suggesting back at the club that does not involve playing.

But a bad apple will turn the good uns the same way.

So why have him anywhere near the club to cause havoc.

Whilst I do not want to wake up and hear another Terry Newton story.

I certainly don`t think it is our responsibility to nurse maid him again.

There are professionals out there who can do that or let Cas do the nurse maid bit.

Maybe Cas will keep him on if he only gets a one year ban.

PrinterThe wrote: So if everyone turns their back on him and you wake up one day turn on the news and hear the worst case scenario, you'd be ok that we didn't at least try now?



Yes we've tried before but this is a very different situation where he's now banned from the sport, not just that he might have to move clubs if he carries on. Does he deserve the clubs help? No, but doesn't mean we shouldn't give it, as a former club we're in a much better position to do that.



Maybe jumping to the worst case scenario of a repeat of Terry Newton might seem to be going OTT to some but it is a possibility and surely we should do everything to prevent that? I'd rather we had our fingers burnt again than not try. It's only a suggestion anyway as Cas might stick by him.

Hang on he's effectively turned HIS back on everyone who have tried helping him not the other way round.

We aren't talking about a kid who's trying to find his way after a couple of personal behaviour errors of judgement.

How many times does he after throw that support etc back in everyones face before you say enough is enough?

You can only help those who want it & who are prepared to help themselves.

RHINO-MARK wrote: Hang on he's effectively turned HIS back on everyone who have tried helping him not the other way round.

We aren't talking about a kid who's trying to find his way after a couple of personal behaviour errors of judgement.

How many times does he after throw that support etc back in everyones face before you say enough is enough?

You can only help those who want it & who are prepared to help themselves.

There are plenty of support groups etc that he can turn to & that doesn't have to come from Leeds as a Club.



He has turned his back on those that have helped him, that doesn't mean you do the same. Taking the "not our problem" anymore position is pretty poor even with a person who doesn't necessarily deserve our help.



This isn't a case of if he screws up again he might have to find a new club, he is now banned from all rugby and admittedly all of his own doing and whilst different circumstances we've seen with Stevie Ward what it can do to not being able to play can do to you.



I'm sure entirely what role the club could have for him but surely there's something in between 'eff him not our problem and him taking Walker out on the lash every week.



Not sure we owe him anything or need to get involved with the lad again in any capacity, the line was drawn once Cas paid the fee we have gone above and beyond so far in his career. If he needs help and looks for it i'm sure there will be plenty out there for him. If he decides he wants to carry on on his own path of destruction then that again is a choice he will be making off his esteem, as it is made by thousands and thousands of young men and women across the nation. Personally i think he has had more than enough chances to snap out of it and get on the straight and narrow, but like i say if he wants help now he will still have another chance to turn the corner if he so wishes.



