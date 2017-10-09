Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote: As long as support is offered, he's man enough to take the opportunity and see it through then fine.



As stated above, its a dicey situation when your world has fallen apart around your ears, friends become enemies and your anger turns inwards. The only person who can dig Hardaker out is his closet family and of course, himself. I for one wish him only the best in this.

If Cas wash their hands of him I wouldn't be against us offering him support and even a role at the club if he was up for it with the clear message that in no way will he be offered a playing contract at the end of his ban.I know many would be against that and say we've tried to help him before but like it or not he's forever linked with this club for what he achieved here in the past and nothing that happens in the future changes that and he still has many good friends at the club.They wouldn't be any risk on our part because it's not like we'd be shelling out money for him and if he still messes up it has no impact on our squad and on field hopes and if it stops him going down the path that Newton took then well worth it.