Salary has nothing to do with it - compared to most of the idiots Hardaker hangs out with he's probably loaded. Inability to grow up has far more to do with it. Anyone who acts like Hardaker has done well into their 20s has little chance of turning things around IMO. Being an immature idiot at 18 isn't unusual and most of us get past that stage. But some sportstars get stuck in a perpetual teenage attitude which they never grow out of, probably because they don't have to. Julian O'Neill, Todd Carney, Josh Dugan in the NRL, Gazza etc etc.



Some of them eventually change when they get a big enough kick in the booty - like hopefully Mitchell Pearce after being publicly humiliated. But too many don't grow up until late in their careers by when their athletic skill is on the wane.



Hopefully this will cause Hardaker to change his spots. If he doesn't look after himself very well over the course of a ban he'll find coming back far harder than he could imagine, and he could easily end up never getting anywhere near his best (more like at Leeds 2016).