Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:39 pm
mattsrhinos1978 wrote:
Think theres a bit of over reacting going on. All his transgressions have been drinking when he shouldnt be,not showing up for work,getting into fights/attacking people and calling a ref or opposition player a derogatory name, thousands of lads his age do exactly the same, they havnt all got deep lying demons and arnt all goin to top themselves ...theyr just dickheads. Zak being in the public eye dosnt mean that his problems are anything more sinister than all the others...He's just a stupider version of the thousands of others because his career is compromised by it.


Oh I agree I think his constant transgressions are more him being a d**khead than any demons. But losing everything like he will do now can lead to people taking extreme responses.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:54 pm
Got to admit I am behind what mattsrhinos has said a couple of times. People are only saying I hope he sorts his demons because we are rugby league fans and he is a fantastic rugby league player. There will be 4-500 lads out in Leeds on a weekend who do exactly the same that everyone watching on will just say what a d*ckhead. He’s shown no respect for cas their fans or more importantly his own career. I don’t go out in Leeds (Bradford lad) because I find a lot of the stuck up their own rectum people that go out in Leeds are like him and just think that them partying is all that matters.

But I think while our players can’t earn the sort of money to retire them when they finish I can’t see it changing. They put their bodies on the line in the toughest sport for the most minimal amount of money. Point I’m making is he isn’t the first and I’m damn sure there’s a hell of a lot more being covered up “out of competition”. I wonder if our salary cap wa sin line with the NRL would our players be more weary of their careers
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:32 pm
Salary has nothing to do with it - compared to most of the idiots Hardaker hangs out with he's probably loaded. Inability to grow up has far more to do with it. Anyone who acts like Hardaker has done well into their 20s has little chance of turning things around IMO. Being an immature idiot at 18 isn't unusual and most of us get past that stage. But some sportstars get stuck in a perpetual teenage attitude which they never grow out of, probably because they don't have to. Julian O'Neill, Todd Carney, Josh Dugan in the NRL, Gazza etc etc.

Some of them eventually change when they get a big enough kick in the booty - like hopefully Mitchell Pearce after being publicly humiliated. But too many don't grow up until late in their careers by when their athletic skill is on the wane.

Hopefully this will cause Hardaker to change his spots. If he doesn't look after himself very well over the course of a ban he'll find coming back far harder than he could imagine, and he could easily end up never getting anywhere near his best (more like at Leeds 2016).
