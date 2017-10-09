Got to admit I am behind what mattsrhinos has said a couple of times. People are only saying I hope he sorts his demons because we are rugby league fans and he is a fantastic rugby league player. There will be 4-500 lads out in Leeds on a weekend who do exactly the same that everyone watching on will just say what a d*ckhead. He’s shown no respect for cas their fans or more importantly his own career. I don’t go out in Leeds (Bradford lad) because I find a lot of the stuck up their own rectum people that go out in Leeds are like him and just think that them partying is all that matters.



But I think while our players can’t earn the sort of money to retire them when they finish I can’t see it changing. They put their bodies on the line in the toughest sport for the most minimal amount of money. Point I’m making is he isn’t the first and I’m damn sure there’s a hell of a lot more being covered up “out of competition”. I wonder if our salary cap wa sin line with the NRL would our players be more weary of their careers