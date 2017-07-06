|
Any read Zak's thinly veiled dig at McDermott/Hetherington in the RL papers this week..? ''I'm a much more skilful player now at Castleford'' ''I'm a better player than I was when I won the man of steel in 2015''. '' I burned some bridges at Leeds for what ever reason, they wanted a change and so did I ''.............. hmmmmmmm doesn't sound bitter much !!
Thu Jul 06, 2017 8:16 am
Burnt some bridges? What a first rate a-hole this pathetic excuse of a human being is. This is the organisation that saved his sorry little 'arris from nearly going to prison after an unprovoked assault on a student. He's a Thug end of.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:24 am
Everything that he is saying of late infuriates me.. it will come back to bite him I've no doubt.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 11:42 am
He's a young, uneducated, inarticulate tool. I saw another one this week; Barrie McDermott gave an inspiring talk to a room full of people, many with no interest in RL.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:08 pm
A lot of Leeds fans wished him all the best, but he has changed that now with childish comments.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:22 pm
TBF a LOT of Leeds fans started gnashing their tooth and carrying on with vile outbursts on his twitter feed too so for me its fair game if he wants to hand some back out.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 1:05 pm
I would think that a person who had matured in the way Hardaker needs to mature would see the futility of 'handing some back'.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 1:34 pm
Let the guy play some rugby. It didn't work out here and he has moved to another club. The words are just that, words. He still has a lot of talent on the pitch and seems to be enjoying his time at Cas. No bitterness from me at all, too much happened at Leeds for him to stay.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 2:13 pm
Yeah, me too. He seems happy at Cas now and is playing well. I hope it stays that way and he has learnt from his past mistakes. Time will tell, but he has gone now and the chapter is closed between leeds and Zak time to move on.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 6:07 pm
These posts perfectly sum up my feelings towards Zak and it's now time to move on.
If he gets into any bother in future then it's not our problem any more and Cas will have to see how far their patience will stretch or just how many incidents they will tolerate before issuing warnings etc
Although deep down everyone will say that they're not surprised if/when he does stuff up again, as it's only a matter of time IMO,although I hope i'm wrong
