LocalSuperhero wrote: Let the guy play some rugby. It didn't work out here and he has moved to another club. The words are just that, words. He still has a lot of talent on the pitch and seems to be enjoying his time at Cas. No bitterness from me at all, too much happened at Leeds for him to stay.

Biff Tannen wrote: Yeah, me too. He seems happy at Cas now and is playing well. I hope it stays that way and he has learnt from his past mistakes. Time will tell, but he has gone now and the chapter is closed between leeds and Zak time to move on.

These posts perfectly sum up my feelings towards Zak and it's now time to move on.If he gets into any bother in future then it's not our problem any more and Cas will have to see how far their patience will stretch or just how many incidents they will tolerate before issuing warnings etcAlthough deep down everyone will say that they're not surprised if/when he does stuff up again, as it's only a matter of time IMO,although I hope i'm wrong