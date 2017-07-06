WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 7:35 am
Trebor1

Joined: Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:16 am
Posts: 22
Any read Zak's thinly veiled dig at McDermott/Hetherington in the RL papers this week..? ''I'm a much more skilful player now at Castleford'' ''I'm a better player than I was when I won the man of steel in 2015''. '' I burned some bridges at Leeds for what ever reason, they wanted a change and so did I ''.............. hmmmmmmm doesn't sound bitter much !!

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 8:16 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2333
Location: Going straight
Trebor1 wrote:
Any read Zak's thinly veiled dig at McDermott/Hetherington in the RL papers this week..? ''I'm a much more skilful player now at Castleford'' ''I'm a better player than I was when I won the man of steel in 2015''. '' I burned some bridges at Leeds for what ever reason, they wanted a change and so did I ''.............. hmmmmmmm doesn't sound bitter much !!



Burnt some bridges? What a first rate a-hole this pathetic excuse of a human being is. This is the organisation that saved his sorry little 'arris from nearly going to prison after an unprovoked assault on a student. He's a Thug end of.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:24 am
Trebor1

Joined: Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:16 am
Posts: 22
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
Burnt some bridges? What a first rate a-hole this pathetic excuse of a human being is. This is the organisation that saved his sorry little 'arris from nearly going to prison after an unprovoked assault on a student. He's a Thug end of.


Everything that he is saying of late infuriates me.. it will come back to bite him I've no doubt.

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 11:42 am
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15107
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Trebor1 wrote:
Any read Zak's thinly veiled dig at McDermott/Hetherington in the RL papers this week..? ''I'm a much more skilful player now at Castleford'' ''I'm a better player than I was when I won the man of steel in 2015''. '' I burned some bridges at Leeds for what ever reason, they wanted a change and so did I ''.............. hmmmmmmm doesn't sound bitter much !!


He's a young, uneducated, inarticulate tool. I saw another one this week; Barrie McDermott gave an inspiring talk to a room full of people, many with no interest in RL.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:08 pm
Trebor1

Joined: Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:16 am
Posts: 22
A lot of Leeds fans wished him all the best, but he has changed that now with childish comments.

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:22 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7875
Location: SWMC Coach
TBF a LOT of Leeds fans started gnashing their tooth and carrying on with vile outbursts on his twitter feed too so for me its fair game if he wants to hand some back out.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 1:05 pm
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22583
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
TBF a LOT of Leeds fans started gnashing their tooth and carrying on with vile outbursts on his twitter feed too so for me its fair game if he wants to hand some back out.

I would think that a person who had matured in the way Hardaker needs to mature would see the futility of 'handing some back'.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 1:34 pm
LocalSuperhero
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Dec 19, 2008 8:11 am
Posts: 304
Location: Searching the depths
Let the guy play some rugby. It didn't work out here and he has moved to another club. The words are just that, words. He still has a lot of talent on the pitch and seems to be enjoying his time at Cas. No bitterness from me at all, too much happened at Leeds for him to stay.

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 2:13 pm
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5311
Location: Hill Valley
LocalSuperhero wrote:
Let the guy play some rugby. It didn't work out here and he has moved to another club. The words are just that, words. He still has a lot of talent on the pitch and seems to be enjoying his time at Cas. No bitterness from me at all, too much happened at Leeds for him to stay.


Yeah, me too. He seems happy at Cas now and is playing well. I hope it stays that way and he has learnt from his past mistakes. Time will tell, but he has gone now and the chapter is closed between leeds and Zak time to move on.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 6:07 pm
The Biffs Back
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4068
LocalSuperhero wrote:
Let the guy play some rugby. It didn't work out here and he has moved to another club. The words are just that, words. He still has a lot of talent on the pitch and seems to be enjoying his time at Cas. No bitterness from me at all, too much happened at Leeds for him to stay.


Biff Tannen wrote:
Yeah, me too. He seems happy at Cas now and is playing well. I hope it stays that way and he has learnt from his past mistakes. Time will tell, but he has gone now and the chapter is closed between leeds and Zak time to move on.


These posts perfectly sum up my feelings towards Zak and it's now time to move on.
If he gets into any bother in future then it's not our problem any more and Cas will have to see how far their patience will stretch or just how many incidents they will tolerate before issuing warnings etc

Although deep down everyone will say that they're not surprised if/when he does stuff up again, as it's only a matter of time IMO,although I hope i'm wrong
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield
