Trebor1 wrote: Any read Zak's thinly veiled dig at McDermott/Hetherington in the RL papers this week..? ''I'm a much more skilful player now at Castleford'' ''I'm a better player than I was when I won the man of steel in 2015''. '' I burned some bridges at Leeds for what ever reason, they wanted a change and so did I ''.............. hmmmmmmm doesn't sound bitter much !!

Burnt some bridges? What a first rate a-hole this pathetic excuse of a human being is. This is the organisation that saved his sorry little 'arris from nearly going to prison after an unprovoked assault on a student. He's a Thug end of.