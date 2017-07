Any read Zak's thinly veiled dig at McDermott/Hetherington in the RL papers this week..? ''I'm a much more skilful player now at Castleford'' ''I'm a better player than I was when I won the man of steel in 2015''. '' I burned some bridges at Leeds for what ever reason, they wanted a change and so did I ''.............. hmmmmmmm doesn't sound bitter much !!