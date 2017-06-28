WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:47 pm
rhinos21




I can't see a cup final tweet.

Ultimately he has been given a lot of stick and he has given some back. Surely if fans give it out they have to be able to take some back.

Some people are too precious. I suspect people are probably annoyed he isn't in a Leeds shirt anymore best full back by a distance.

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 12:11 am
BrisbaneRhino






Lets hope it doesn't get as embarrassing as Sts fans relentless "Judas" taunts at Connolly, which carried on for years after he'd left.

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:26 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino






The boo's were pretty much comedy boos from where I was in the CT.

It wasn't until he started getting involved with the poop housing that things turned a bit more colourful.
Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:27 am
tigertot






I didn't think it was that bad. It will be some time before I can relax & think a meltdown is not likely anytime soon.
Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 6:01 pm
Jonesy's a Legend






i would hate for us to be booing zak every time we play cas as it's now time to move on imo and let him get on with his life

zak is by far the best full back in super league and i hope that he gets picked before sam tomkins in the england squad at this years world cup

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 4:16 pm
Sherbert Dip




He might be a good player, he might go on to have a successful career at club & international level, but he'll NEVER have any class as a person & NEVER come close to the level of respect Sinfield gained in the game. Zak 2nd in SPOTY?
Elvis would be seen riding Shergar down the Headrow before that happened
Zak is & always will be a RL pkaying Chav.

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:22 pm
FlexWheeler




We can sit back and look forward to his next implosion, and they'll be no aftermath to deal with.
Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:34 pm
FlexWheeler




TOMCAT wrote:
I don't doubt he will taunt us for years to come,


Nah. Sure he will score tries against us and kiss the badge, and the commentators will say "he's come back to haunt us", cas fans will smugly say "leeds loss is our gain". But in reality no one affiliated with leeds is feeling taunted.

We got some great use from the asset - a title, cc and a treble. But like any asset when the negatives outweigh the benefits it needs to be disposed of, with golding and walker coming through its worked out well.
Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:34 am
Him






I agree that I don't think we should boo Hardaker but I don't think he particularly deserves any sympathy either. Whilst I understand he had personal issues, in the end he sodded off when his team were struggling.

So nah let's not boo him but I won't be thanking the fella either.

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:44 pm
Exeter Rhino






I wish we had someone capable of scoring tries like the ones Zak scored in the last couple of games...

I wish him well, but he did force the hand of GH regarding discipline. Just hope we develop/find someone as good or better in the meantime :-)

It's annoying that Cas have ultimately profited from ex-Leeds players in so many key positions (and coach), but pretty much all of them seemed to be good decisions at the time. The only one that I don't quite understand was McShane, although he did have to subsist as a SL journeyman for a time before 'making it' with Cas.
