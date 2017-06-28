WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

 
Post a reply

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:47 pm
rhinos21 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 1017
I can't see a cup final tweet.

Ultimately he has been given a lot of stick and he has given some back. Surely if fans give it out they have to be able to take some back.

Some people are too precious. I suspect people are probably annoyed he isn't in a Leeds shirt anymore best full back by a distance.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 12:11 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8149
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Lets hope it doesn't get as embarrassing as Sts fans relentless "Judas" taunts at Connolly, which carried on for years after he'd left.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:26 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7870
Location: SWMC Coach
The boo's were pretty much comedy boos from where I was in the CT.

It wasn't until he started getting involved with the poop housing that things turned a bit more colourful.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:27 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15102
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
I didn't think it was that bad. It will be some time before I can relax & think a meltdown is not likely anytime soon.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 6:01 pm
Jonesy's a Legend User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 3:29 pm
Posts: 1722
Location: in the stanningley club house
i would hate for us to be booing zak every time we play cas as it's now time to move on imo and let him get on with his life

zak is by far the best full back in super league and i hope that he gets picked before sam tomkins in the england squad at this years world cup

#timetomoveon
Brian McDermott paraphrased Peter Fox.
"He'd say if we had 13 Bernard Dwyers we wouldn't lose many RL games. It's the same for us with JJB"

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 4:16 pm
Sherbert Dip Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 05, 2007 10:53 am
Posts: 1795
He might be a good player, he might go on to have a successful career at club & international level, but he'll NEVER have any class as a person & NEVER come close to the level of respect Sinfield gained in the game. Zak 2nd in SPOTY?
Elvis would be seen riding Shergar down the Headrow before that happened
Zak is & always will be a RL pkaying Chav.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: andy_moores, Biff Tannen, Bing [Bot], cheekydiddles, Exabot [Bot], FlexWheeler, FoxyRhino, Google [Bot], Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Highbury Rhino, leedsbarmyarmy, Maverick Rhino, Norman Stanley Fletcher, PrinterThe, Rammer, Sal Paradise, SmokeyTA, suffolk rhinos, tad rhino, The Biffs Back, WF Rhino and 238 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,594,2171,85376,0664,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
20
- 10ST GEORGE
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
12
- 42MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM