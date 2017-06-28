WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

 
Post a reply

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:47 pm
rhinos21 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 1017
I can't see a cup final tweet.

Ultimately he has been given a lot of stick and he has given some back. Surely if fans give it out they have to be able to take some back.

Some people are too precious. I suspect people are probably annoyed he isn't in a Leeds shirt anymore best full back by a distance.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 12:11 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8148
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Lets hope it doesn't get as embarrassing as Sts fans relentless "Judas" taunts at Connolly, which carried on for years after he'd left.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: FGB, Rammer, Yahoo [Bot] and 83 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,593,44874476,0624,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM