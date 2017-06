He is a class act as a player, but that's where class and Zac part company. He appears to be an immature and deeply flawed young man. I am sorry that Leeds and Zac had to part ways and I wish DP and Cas every sucess in keeping him on the straight and narrow. But in the final analysis, he did have to leave, he was ill disciplined and a F**k up looking for a time and place to happen and the club had stood by him through too many brain farts. I don't doubt he will taunt us for years to come,