He has been good no doubt. Can't see past Gale right now though he is the heartbeat of a Cas team that is dominant.could change though
And we too only have two players that our heartbeat. One of those (Parcell) has done it consistently all season so far, and he other one has taken us another level over the last six weeks, but likely to digress from the work load expected of him.
Gotcha wrote:
I agree, but that doesn't change the fact Gale is likely to be in pole position for MOS.
As long as the money is reinvested in the team, it's no big deal. He was never gong to play fo Leeds the same way he has been doing for Cas because we don't ask our fullback to play that way. Good luck to him, it was time to move on, I'm looking forward to who we spend the money on...
The money will go towards the north/south stand project.
Yeah can't see past Gale for MOS, had £5 on him at 16/1 at the start of the year that's looking promising. Going by Solomona being in the top 3 last season thenEden may well be in the top 3 this season although I personally wouldn't have him top 3. That'll leave one more spot and wouldn't be surprised to see a third Cas player. As good and important as we know Parcell has been I think he's gone a little under the radar by the rest of the SL.
