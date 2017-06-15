Biff Tannen wrote: I agree, but that doesn't change the fact Gale is likely to be in pole position for MOS.

Yeah can't see past Gale for MOS, had £5 on him at 16/1 at the start of the year that's looking promising. Going by Solomona being in the top 3 last season thenEden may well be in the top 3 this season although I personally wouldn't have him top 3. That'll leave one more spot and wouldn't be surprised to see a third Cas player. As good and important as we know Parcell has been I think he's gone a little under the radar by the rest of the SL.