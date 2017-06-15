Biff Tannen wrote: He has been good no doubt. Can't see past Gale right now though he is the heartbeat of a Cas team that is dominant.could change though

And we too only have two players that our heartbeat. One of those (Parcell) has done it consistently all season so far, and he other one has taken us another level over the last six weeks, but likely to digress from the work load expected of him.