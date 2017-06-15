WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

 
Post a reply

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:32 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8589
Location: LDZ
Cos he's the best player in the league
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:59 am
chapylad Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3151
Location: location, location
Now if we still had Stevo commentating he would have had a better chance of getting MoS.
We all know how much he likes hookers!

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:56 pm
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5873
Location: philadelphia PA
He is a great talent and had a successful trophy winning career at Leeds ,but we all know why he had to leave . best of Luck to him at Cas and hope he carries on into The international team
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:20 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5196
Location: Hill Valley
Bang wrote:
Parcel MoS winner


He has been good no doubt. Can't see past Gale right now though he is the heartbeat of a Cas team that is dominant.could change though
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:36 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14975
Biff Tannen wrote:
He has been good no doubt. Can't see past Gale right now though he is the heartbeat of a Cas team that is dominant.could change though



And we too only have two players that our heartbeat. One of those (Parcell) has done it consistently all season so far, and he other one has taken us another level over the last six weeks, but likely to digress from the work load expected of him.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: cosworth, Dadsylad, finglas, Frosties., Gotcha, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, Norman Stanley Fletcher, steve slippery morris, tad rhino, The Phantom Horseman and 195 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,586,0851,53876,0364,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM