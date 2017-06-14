leedsnsouths wrote: No hard feelings really, the guy clearly has some mental issues and I guess the Leeds coaching staff were no longer willing to deal with his off field behaviour, but good luck to him.



Does solidify the need to look at our future fullback options, Golding has made excellent strides in his defensive games but he doesnt offer enough in attack for me, and with the way we have used fullbacks for the past 5 years he is too small to make the tackle breaks that Hardaker made.

Im not saying we need to buy a fullback btw, but I do think we would get a lot more joy in attack with either Sutcliffe or even Moon at fullback (both I think are wasted at centre).

From what I remember of Zak in his early days at Fev his attacking skills were pretty good.He worked on his defensive skills at Leeds and played to the game plan of the coach.Golding is mirroring Zak in as much as his attacking game was spot on until he got the full back berth and was told to work on his defence.Golding in Castleford`s team would look brilliant IMO.Good luck to Zak I hope he can stay out of trouble and continue his good form.I tipped him for MOS this year but I would think that will go to Luke Gale.