WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

 
Post a reply

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:39 pm
batleyrhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 3:32 pm
Posts: 6222
Location: In a gay bar with Zak Hardaker...
As long as the money is reinvested in the team, it's no big deal. He was never gong to play fo Leeds the same way he has been doing for Cas because we don't ask our fullback to play that way. Good luck to him, it was time to move on, I'm looking forward to who we spend the money on...
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:01 pm
rhino65 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 138
PrinterThe wrote:
You only get so many lives I'm afraid and he used his up and a fresh start is what he needed regardless of the coaches ability. Still early days to see if he can keep himself out of trouble, even Cas couldn't help Chase.


Bob on. Burnt bridges. I'm still a fan of ZH and really hope he can move on and be successful.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:38 pm
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8125
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
From an England perspective Hardaker at his best is the best option we have at full back.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:33 am
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1158
No hard feelings really, the guy clearly has some mental issues and I guess the Leeds coaching staff were no longer willing to deal with his off field behaviour, but good luck to him.

Does solidify the need to look at our future fullback options, Golding has made excellent strides in his defensive games but he doesnt offer enough in attack for me, and with the way we have used fullbacks for the past 5 years he is too small to make the tackle breaks that Hardaker made.
Im not saying we need to buy a fullback btw, but I do think we would get a lot more joy in attack with either Sutcliffe or even Moon at fullback (both I think are wasted at centre).
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: leedsnsouths and 70 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,585,84569876,0364,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM