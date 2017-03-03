|
Hopoate is a really good full back. His problem is his unwillingness to play sundays.
Hardaker of 2015 and possibly this year would go well enough in the NRL. Hardaker last year sucked, and didn't deserve an NRL contract - he was probably the poorest full back I saw in the NRL last year.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:48 am
sgtwilko wrote:
P.s I f*cking hate Souths. I'm a Tigers fan and hope we batter you.
Seems like you got your wish!
Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:05 pm
Seth
Free-scoring winger
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Hopoate is a really good full back. His problem is his unwillingness to play sundays.
Hardaker of 2015 and possibly this year would go well enough in the NRL. Hardaker last year sucked, and didn't deserve an NRL contract - he was probably the poorest full back I saw in the NRL last year.
Did he ever play full back for panthers? Thought he just played centre.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:10 pm
I personally hope that Hardaker does not revert to his previous patterns of misbehaviour. On last night's showing he's getting back to his best & will be a welcome addition to the national squad.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:12 pm
Seth wrote:
Did he ever play full back for panthers? Thought he just played centre.
Iirc i think he had a couple of games there mate & on the wing.
c}