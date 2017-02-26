sgtwilko wrote: Why didn't you post this before the season started? Zak after one good TV looks better than he did in 2015. Some may have thought it but not many called it. Certainly not you. And you make the statement before a ball has been kicked in the NRL.



Hardaker was simply average at best at Penrith.



In the spirt of debate name and shame the fullbacks who he's better than.

I actually think I did post something similar when it was decided he was going to Cas, I certainly said I would be shocked if Newcastle didn't come in for him.The three I think he is way better than are Phythian, Gordon, and Beale, and imo he is also better than Hoopate and French (at fullback at least), and Tonumaipe (who I admit I don't know much about)Hardaker was average at Pentrith, but he went in the middle of his worst ever season and was mainly played at centre, a position I thought he wasn't very good at for us tbh