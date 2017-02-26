WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

 
Post a reply

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:52 pm
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1887
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Gale has a long contract with Cas. Rangi Chase is off contract at the end of this year, could he replace McGuire or Burrow?


Cas have the option to extend Chase's contract until the end of 2018.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:04 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19671
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
you can keep him thanks. we've just ditched one seriel miscreant

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:57 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7727
Location: SWMC Coach
Nope. Not for me either.

Not that he'll leave Cas anyway.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:33 am
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1005
Looking at the NRL teams for round 1 it occurs to me that Zak is better than 6 of the starting fullbacks and WAY better than 3 of them. Did no team really offer him a contract? or did he genuinely not wanna go?

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 12:08 pm
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6877
Location: Central Coast
leedsnsouths wrote:
Looking at the NRL teams for round 1 it occurs to me that Zak is better than 6 of the starting fullbacks and WAY better than 3 of them. Did no team really offer him a contract? or did he genuinely not wanna go?

Why didn't you post this before the season started? Zak after one good TV looks better than he did in 2015. Some may have thought it but not many called it. Certainly not you. And you make the statement before a ball has been kicked in the NRL.

Hardaker was simply average at best at Penrith.

In the spirt of debate name and shame the fullbacks who he's better than.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 12:11 pm
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6877
Location: Central Coast
P.s I f*cking hate Souths. I'm a Tigers fan and hope we batter you.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 3:24 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1005
sgtwilko wrote:
Why didn't you post this before the season started? Zak after one good TV looks better than he did in 2015. Some may have thought it but not many called it. Certainly not you. And you make the statement before a ball has been kicked in the NRL.

Hardaker was simply average at best at Penrith.

In the spirt of debate name and shame the fullbacks who he's better than.


I actually think I did post something similar when it was decided he was going to Cas, I certainly said I would be shocked if Newcastle didn't come in for him.

The three I think he is way better than are Phythian, Gordon, and Beale, and imo he is also better than Hoopate and French (at fullback at least), and Tonumaipe (who I admit I don't know much about)

Hardaker was average at Pentrith, but he went in the middle of his worst ever season and was mainly played at centre, a position I thought he wasn't very good at for us tbh

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 3:26 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1005
sgtwilko wrote:
P.s I f*cking hate Souths. I'm a Tigers fan and hope we batter you.


Thats not what that means btw, and I hope Wests win as well because I don't like Robbie Farrah (though you probably do) and it would be funny.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 3:36 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9476
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
leedsnsouths wrote:
Looking at the NRL teams for round 1 it occurs to me that Zak is better than 6 of the starting fullbacks and WAY better than 3 of them. Did no team really offer him a contract? or did he genuinely not wanna go?


From the NRL's view I'd imagine the fee was off putting (although as seen they could've had him cheaper). After Tomkins failed at NZ probably a bit wary of splashing cash on English backs (forwards to backs ratio who go to the NRL from SL is heavily in the fronts favour). Also they have enough issues over there with misbehaving players let alone bringing one over from England.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:15 pm
craigizzard Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3686
leedsnsouths wrote:
I actually think I did post something similar when it was decided he was going to Cas, I certainly said I would be shocked if Newcastle didn't come in for him.

The three I think he is way better than are Phythian, Gordon, and Beale, and imo he is also better than Hoopate and French (at fullback at least), and Tonumaipe (who I admit I don't know much about)

Hardaker was average at Pentrith, but he went in the middle of his worst ever season and was mainly played at centre, a position I thought he wasn't very good at for us tbh


Munster will be playing FB for Melbourne and Hardaker is not better than him. However his NRL failure was down to him going to Aus in the worst mental and physical shape of his life, and being used as a bit-part centre rather than a fullback. There's no doubt that a fully switched on Zak would be an asset to a lot of clubs in the NRL.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Blocker75, cheekydiddles, craigizzard, Docsnedge, duke street 10, FoxyRhino, Frosties., illy, Les Norton, RHINO-MARK, scott-the-red, SmokeyTA, tenerifeRhino, ThePrinter, time will tell, Toosmooth, Wardy67, WF Rhino and 344 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,527,8081,93775,8044,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
18-26
BRISBANE
TV  
...Full time - LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}