Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Gale has a long contract with Cas. Rangi Chase is off contract at the end of this year, could he replace McGuire or Burrow?
Cas have the option to extend Chase's contract until the end of 2018.
Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:04 pm
you can keep him thanks. we've just ditched one seriel miscreant
Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:57 pm
Nope. Not for me either.
Not that he'll leave Cas anyway.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:33 am
Looking at the NRL teams for round 1 it occurs to me that Zak is better than 6 of the starting fullbacks and WAY better than 3 of them. Did no team really offer him a contract? or did he genuinely not wanna go?
Thu Mar 02, 2017 12:08 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
Looking at the NRL teams for round 1 it occurs to me that Zak is better than 6 of the starting fullbacks and WAY better than 3 of them. Did no team really offer him a contract? or did he genuinely not wanna go?
Why didn't you post this before the season started? Zak after one good TV looks better than he did in 2015. Some may have thought it but not many called it. Certainly not you. And you make the statement before a ball has been kicked in the NRL.
Hardaker was simply average at best at Penrith.
In the spirt of debate name and shame the fullbacks who he's better than.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 12:11 pm
P.s I f*cking hate Souths. I'm a Tigers fan and hope we batter you.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 3:24 pm
sgtwilko wrote:
Why didn't you post this before the season started? Zak after one good TV looks better than he did in 2015. Some may have thought it but not many called it. Certainly not you. And you make the statement before a ball has been kicked in the NRL.
Hardaker was simply average at best at Penrith.
In the spirt of debate name and shame the fullbacks who he's better than.
I actually think I did post something similar when it was decided he was going to Cas, I certainly said I would be shocked if Newcastle didn't come in for him.
The three I think he is way better than are Phythian, Gordon, and Beale, and imo he is also better than Hoopate and French (at fullback at least), and Tonumaipe (who I admit I don't know much about)
Hardaker was average at Pentrith, but he went in the middle of his worst ever season and was mainly played at centre, a position I thought he wasn't very good at for us tbh
Thu Mar 02, 2017 3:26 pm
sgtwilko wrote:
P.s I f*cking hate Souths. I'm a Tigers fan and hope we batter you.
Thats not what that means btw, and I hope Wests win as well because I don't like Robbie Farrah (though you probably do) and it would be funny.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 3:36 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
Looking at the NRL teams for round 1 it occurs to me that Zak is better than 6 of the starting fullbacks and WAY better than 3 of them. Did no team really offer him a contract? or did he genuinely not wanna go?
From the NRL's view I'd imagine the fee was off putting (although as seen they could've had him cheaper). After Tomkins failed at NZ probably a bit wary of splashing cash on English backs (forwards to backs ratio who go to the NRL from SL is heavily in the fronts favour). Also they have enough issues over there with misbehaving players let alone bringing one over from England.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:15 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
I actually think I did post something similar when it was decided he was going to Cas, I certainly said I would be shocked if Newcastle didn't come in for him.
The three I think he is way better than are Phythian, Gordon, and Beale, and imo he is also better than Hoopate and French (at fullback at least), and Tonumaipe (who I admit I don't know much about)
Hardaker was average at Pentrith, but he went in the middle of his worst ever season and was mainly played at centre, a position I thought he wasn't very good at for us tbh
Munster will be playing FB for Melbourne and Hardaker is not better than him. However his NRL failure was down to him going to Aus in the worst mental and physical shape of his life, and being used as a bit-part centre rather than a fullback. There's no doubt that a fully switched on Zak would be an asset to a lot of clubs in the NRL.
