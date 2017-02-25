At the risk of turning this into a Cas love fest, I think the development of Mike McMeeken is one of the most exciting parts of Cas's growth. 2 years ago at Headingley was the first time I remember seeing him. I assumed he was some big, lazy Aussie just hanging round the middle of the park. I then realised he probably didn't really know RL that well. Since then his development has been remarkable. His break for Zak's try, then spinning out a 20m pass from the kick off for Zak to break out & send Gale clear were signs of his fantastic potential under Powell.