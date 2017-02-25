WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

 
Post a reply

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:00 pm
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5255
Rather than accept a fee for Hardaker, I wish we could buy Powell out of his contract & get him back to Headingley as our coach.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:17 pm
Piratezeek Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 28, 2016 11:47 pm
Posts: 53
Powell, gale, hardaker maybe even mcshane. We'd walk the league

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:25 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3125
Piratezeek wrote:
Powell, gale, hardaker maybe even mcshane. We'd walk the league


You forgot Millington and Moors who are probably the most under appreciated players in our side from an opposition perspective.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:41 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 941
Towns88 wrote:
You forgot Millington and Moors who are probably the most under appreciated players in our side from an opposition perspective.


Rated Millington, one of those rare Aussies who come over with decent NRL experience, at the right age, really keen to work hard and buy in to the team.

He's a bit like Delaney for us in that respect, albeit with a different skill set.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:59 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4870
Location: Hill Valley
Towns88 wrote:
You forgot Millington and Moors who are probably the most under appreciated players in our side from an opposition perspective.


Disagree there mate, certainly from my perspective anyway. I wasn't sure on Millington at first but he has been clearly one of your best since Powell took over and Moors has always been a handful for any defence.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:19 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14834
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
At the risk of turning this into a Cas love fest, I think the development of Mike McMeeken is one of the most exciting parts of Cas's growth. 2 years ago at Headingley was the first time I remember seeing him. I assumed he was some big, lazy Aussie just hanging round the middle of the park. I then realised he probably didn't really know RL that well. Since then his development has been remarkable. His break for Zak's try, then spinning out a 20m pass from the kick off for Zak to break out & send Gale clear were signs of his fantastic potential under Powell.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:51 am
duke street 10 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Oct 25, 2009 6:13 pm
Posts: 1844
Old Feller wrote:
Rather than accept a fee for Hardaker, I wish we could buy Powell out of his contract & get him back to Headingley as our coach.


Powell signed a new long term deal with us last year, and he insisted on taking out the old clauses that were in place from his previous one. He is left to get on with his job by the board and gets on great with the C.E.O. Also don't forget the input from Danny Orr & Ryan Sheridan in the coaching axis.

Would G.H really break the bank to get Powell (or all 3) and not interfere in day to day plans?.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:58 am
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5712
Piratezeek wrote:
Powell, gale, hardaker maybe even mcshane. We'd walk the league


Be easier to just start supporting Cas :wink:
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:10 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 677
Gale has a long contract with Cas. Rangi Chase is off contract at the end of this year, could he replace McGuire or Burrow?

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:47 pm
son of headingley Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 235
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Gale has a long contract with Cas. Rangi Chase is off contract at the end of this year, could he replace McGuire or Burrow?


Right. Get rid of Hardaker & bring in Chase.

GOD NO!!!!!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: acko, Biff Tannen, Brid B&W, cheekydiddles, Clearwing, Emagdnim13, Hutchyfromcas, Jrrhino, Juan Cornetto, Maverick Rhino, nottinghamtiger, Sir Kevin Sinfield, son of headingley, Superted, WF Rhino, xparksider and 315 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,526,7981,87275,7874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  














c}