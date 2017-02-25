A lot will depend on how we deal with their bench. They were average until Millington and Moors came on to give them some more grunt up front, Millington also provides an extra pivot when he comes on. He's a big lad, so draws defenders away from Gale in the middle, giving him more time on the ball. Warrington's initial contact was very poor, and they fell off too many tackles. If our line speed is good, and we hard in the collusion we will give ourselves a very good chance. The result isn't the foregone conclusion some think it'll be.