WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

 
Post a reply

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:29 am
ploinerrhino Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 771
So what are you trying to say Printer . That we will be able to live with them Thursday ?

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:31 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4865
Location: Hill Valley
LeedsDave wrote:
Don't think any of us thought Zak had lost his skill or ability.

But let's not forget his antics off the field at the club were becoming very difficult until eventually his employment at the club became untenable.

I'm pleased he has a fresh start at Cas and hope he keeps it up on and off the field once the honeymoon period is over.

But grief, people are quick to forget what happened last year.


Nobody is saying they want him back, at least i'm not anyway he burnt his bridges and him moving on is best for both parties. Just the inevitable transformation in his game overnight can't be ignored, coincidence?
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:37 am
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9523
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
ploinerrhino wrote:
So what are you trying to say Printer . That we will be able to live with them Thursday ?


Just saying the EIGHTY minute showing wasn't as impressive as it's been made out to be.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:40 am
ploinerrhino Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 771
Depends what you are comparing it to , certainly more impressive than we have been against three very ordinary sides

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:45 am
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8339
Location: Leeds
A lot will depend on how we deal with their bench. They were average until Millington and Moors came on to give them some more grunt up front, Millington also provides an extra pivot when he comes on. He's a big lad, so draws defenders away from Gale in the middle, giving him more time on the ball. Warrington's initial contact was very poor, and they fell off too many tackles. If our line speed is good, and we hard in the collusion we will give ourselves a very good chance. The result isn't the foregone conclusion some think it'll be.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:50 am
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9523
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Charlie Sheen wrote:
A lot will depend on how we deal with their bench. They were average until Millington and Moors came on to give them some more grunt up front, Millington also provides an extra pivot when he comes on. He's a big lad, so draws defenders away from Gale in the middle, giving him more time on the ball. Warrington's initial contact was very poor, and they fell off too many tackles. If our line speed is good, and we hard in the collusion we will give ourselves a very good chance. The result isn't the foregone conclusion some think it'll be.


Agreed. If our defence (which has been encouraging) perform well then we have a chance. Warrington's defence was typical post WCC/CC tired stuff. And as mentioned some of the tries Cas gifted them were really soft.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bullseye, Charlie Sheen, craigizzard, Fozzysalforddevil, Gotcha, Hutchyfromcas, Jrrhino, LeedsDave, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Maverick Rhino, ploinerrhino, RHINO-MARK, Seth, son of headingley, tad rhino, tenerifeRhino, ThePrinter and 336 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,526,1511,90375,7814,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  














c}