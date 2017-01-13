WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:40 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14729
SmokeyTA wrote:
I have no doubt he did say that. There is very little to be gained by coming out and saying we gave up and gave the youngsters a go.

It seems smart management to me to claim a massive injury crisis to blood the kids. It takes all the pressure of the youngsters and doesnt create a scapegoat of the experienced ones.


:lol:
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 10:30 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22190
Can't do it this season with his imaginary new contract, so looks like brilliant prescience from Bmac.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:44 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3046
SmokeyTA wrote:
Can't do it this season with his imaginary new contract, so looks like brilliant prescience from Bmac.


What new contract?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:55 am
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3122
motm tonight with a try and 3 try assists as Cas swept Warrington to 1 side.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:01 am
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6893
Location: Central Coast
Towns88 wrote:
motm tonight with a try and 3 try assists as Cas swept Warrington to 1 side.

All the more reason to be totally gutted when GH won't sell ala Hudds/Lunt.

The better he is the bigger the price tag.

Leeds get the fee they always wanted or get a better player back now he's learned to pass.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:20 am
cheekydiddles Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Nov 01, 2006 11:12 pm
Posts: 2320
sgtwilko wrote:
All the more reason to be totally gutted when GH won't sell ala Hudds/Lunt.

The better he is the bigger the price tag.

Leeds get the fee they always wanted or get a better player back now he's learned to pass.


Deal/price already agreed though so doesn't matter even if he ends up having a stormer of a season for Cas, we don't get any more £££ for him than already agreed and he isn't coming back to us. Cas have the option on Zak in their favour and if he continues to play like he did tonight not a cat in hells chance they won't take it up

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 5:05 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14729
Would have stopped two of those Salford tries last night too, with ease, and that is not a slight on Golding. He always was and still is the best fullback in this comp by miles.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 6:28 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19696
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
I loved zak on the pitch but he had to go. some of the stuff off the pitch, lots never coming out in the press, meant enough was enough.
good luck to him but he had to go
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Google [Bot], Gotcha, sgtwilko, son of headingley, southyorksdave, tad rhino, The Magic Rat, Yahoo [Bot] and 104 guests

LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
