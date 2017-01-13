sgtwilko wrote: All the more reason to be totally gutted when GH won't sell ala Hudds/Lunt.



The better he is the bigger the price tag.



Leeds get the fee they always wanted or get a better player back now he's learned to pass.

Deal/price already agreed though so doesn't matter even if he ends up having a stormer of a season for Cas, we don't get any more £££ for him than already agreed and he isn't coming back to us. Cas have the option on Zak in their favour and if he continues to play like he did tonight not a cat in hells chance they won't take it up