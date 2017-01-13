SmokeyTA wrote:
I have no doubt he did say that. There is very little to be gained by coming out and saying we gave up and gave the youngsters a go.
It seems smart management to me to claim a massive injury crisis to blood the kids. It takes all the pressure of the youngsters and doesnt create a scapegoat of the experienced ones.
