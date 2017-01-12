Personally I think the idea that a pro sports team, with FULL TIME pro 'athletes' was neither able to organise anything for the squad or that individual players couldn't find places to go to work on basic fitness for months to be utterly ridiculous. Its not like the players had to find places to go to fit in with their day jobs - this IS their day job.



I can accept a week or so of being disjointed, but any half decent organisation should have been able to sort these things out. If you're saying they didn't and were consequently unfit, then the blame rests squarely with the management for not sorting things out, and with individual players for taking the p*ss.



I simply don't accept this as a valid excuse for last year. A far more valid one - and probably much closer to the honest truth - is a mixture of complacency having done the treble and completely underestimating the impact of the loss of Sinfield in particular.