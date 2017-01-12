WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 8:29 pm
Juan Cornetto
Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4382
Location: Living the Dream
Seth and Printer make some valid points that I agree with and I think the players and coaches that won the treble only the previous season deserve the benefit of the doubt given the number of serious problems they faced. However there are those that choose to think ill of the club and coach and will continue to do so no matter what.
Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 8:49 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye
Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 870
Juan Cornetto wrote:
Seth and Printer make some valid points that I agree with and I think the players and coaches that won the treble only the previous season deserve the benefit of the doubt given the number of serious problems they faced. However there are those that choose to think ill of the club and coach and will continue to do so no matter what.


I think that's fair. We only have an issue if we don't learn anything from last year, including dealing with issues like mass injuries if we are that unlucky again. And while fans can point at Mac saying all the right things about not playing injured players, or conversely pointing at our toothless boxing day display and saying we're going to be craptastic in attack again (depending on which camp you're in, even if it shouldn't be that black and white), we won't know whether lessons have been learnt until 4-5 games into the season.

Benefit of the doubt until then imo.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 11:35 pm
BrisbaneRhino
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7983
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Personally I think the idea that a pro sports team, with FULL TIME pro 'athletes' was neither able to organise anything for the squad or that individual players couldn't find places to go to work on basic fitness for months to be utterly ridiculous. Its not like the players had to find places to go to fit in with their day jobs - this IS their day job.

I can accept a week or so of being disjointed, but any half decent organisation should have been able to sort these things out. If you're saying they didn't and were consequently unfit, then the blame rests squarely with the management for not sorting things out, and with individual players for taking the p*ss.

I simply don't accept this as a valid excuse for last year. A far more valid one - and probably much closer to the honest truth - is a mixture of complacency having done the treble and completely underestimating the impact of the loss of Sinfield in particular.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 12:51 am
ThePrinter
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9223
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Personally I think the idea that a pro sports team, with FULL TIME pro 'athletes' was neither able to organise anything for the squad or that individual players couldn't find places to go to work on basic fitness for months to be utterly ridiculous. Its not like the players had to find places to go to fit in with their day jobs - this IS their day job.


No one has said it was months before they sorted out quality places to train.

BrisbaneRhino wrote:
I can accept a week or so of being disjointed.


Good because that's exactly what I've been saying, a week or so.
Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 3:34 am
BrisbaneRhino
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7983
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
If that's the case why does anyone raise it as an excuse at all? Like the coach. And GH. And the players. And many posters.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:05 am
RHINO-MARK
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 447
Juan Cornetto wrote:
Seth and Printer make some valid points that I agree with and I think the players and coaches that won the treble only the previous season deserve the benefit of the doubt given the number of serious problems they faced. However there are those that choose to think ill of the club and coach and will continue to do so no matter what.

I think there are plenty of valid points & ?'s raised wrt the abject failure to adapt learn & respond early enough to what the Club faced but then there are those who think the Coach could swollow coal & sh#* a diamond it works both ways given the dross served up on a regular basis.
As for benefit of the doubt who decides the terms of that or how long that should be allowed?
We are less than 6wks away now so we'll soon see & as your keen to keep harping back to the past no matter how recent that past points to a Coaching set up not learning anything wrt Squad management ,selection & having enough nous to adapt to injuries as they occur.
Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:09 am
tad rhino
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19571
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
RHINO-MARK wrote:
I think there are plenty of valid points & ?'s raised wrt the abject failure to adapt learn & respond early enough to what the Club faced but then there are those who think the Coach could swollow coal & sh#* a diamond it works both ways given the dross served up on a regular basis.
As for benefit of the doubt who decides the terms of that or how long that should be allowed?
We are less than 6wks away now so we'll soon see & as your keen to keep harping back to the past no matter how recent that past points to a Coaching set up not learning anything wrt Squad management ,selection & having enough nous to adapt to injuries as they occur.



there are also posters who simply choose to be contrary and can't be stupid enough to believe what they post.

this coming season will answer a lot of questions.

has Hetherington let the squad slide quality wise?
is BM a decent but lucky coach or is he top class?
have lessons of last year really been learnt?
will the older players have it in them to have one last great season or was it a mistake not replacing them?

intriguing season ahead for all sorts of reasons

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:46 am
BrisbaneRhino
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7983
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Given the lack of changes to the squad, those questions are precisely the ones that will be answered. Maybe in respect to some of them that's what GH is looking for?

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:09 am
ThePrinter
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9223
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
If that's the case why does anyone raise it as an excuse at all? Like the coach. And GH. And the players. And many posters.


Because those weeks lost added to the later start to preseason, you don't get back. Too many seem to think training is training and don't know the difference between preseason training and in season training. You can't be doing the fitness work you do in preseason when you're in season. Why do you think whenever a young player bulks up its during the off season.
Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:28 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7723
Location: SWMC Coach
tad rhino wrote:
there are also posters who simply choose to be contrary and can't be stupid enough to believe what they post.

this coming season will answer a lot of questions.

has Hetherington let the squad slide quality wise?
is BM a decent but lucky coach or is he top class?
have lessons of last year really been learnt?
will the older players have it in them to have one last great season or was it a mistake not replacing them?

intriguing season ahead for all sorts of reasons


Excellent post.
