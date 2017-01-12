WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 8:04 am
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9219
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Whether Schoey could Coach or not is irrellevant wrt his comments he's done enough pre-seasons etc to pass a detailed judgement.


And his preseasons were from a very different era were the warm down was probably spent in the pub. RL, fitness, sport science etc. has moved on a lot since then.

Like I said we started 3 weeks later than usual and others teams whose season didn't last as long as ours will have started even earlier. At this level you can't be a month behind your competitors and expect everything to be fine.
Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 8:18 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4766
Location: Hill Valley
ThePrinter wrote:
And his preseasons were from a very different era were the warm down was probably spent in the pub. RL, fitness, sport science etc. has moved on a lot since then.

Like I said we started 3 weeks later than usual and others teams whose season didn't last as long as ours will have started even earlier. At this level you can't be a month behind your competitors and expect everything to be fine.


Fair points.

We will never know for sure, but there is also the chance that there was a fair bit of complacency that had set in after the treble year we had just had and that a feeling of 'everything will be ok we are the best team in the comp'.

Like others have said, i can buy into the floods setback for the first couple of months or so as a valid reason for performance and fitness levels being below where they should be, but that doesn't really wash when things are getting even worse mid summer. If we are brutally honest, if it wasn't for the arrival of Segeyaro we wouldn't have finished above the bottom two and we would very much have been a candidate for the MPG.
Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 8:34 am
Joined: Wed Nov 01, 2006 11:12 pm
Posts: 2308
Biff Tannen wrote:
If we are brutally honest, if it wasn't for the arrival of Segeyaro we wouldn't have finished above the bottom two and we would very much have been a candidate for the MPG.


Completely agree with this.

As much as a T**t he is over how he left us, we have to be grateful he bothered to come over for his UK holiday as without him I daren't think of how much worse things could have ended up last season

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:02 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7721
Location: SWMC Coach
cheekydiddles wrote:
Completely agree with this.

As much as a T**t he is over how he left us, we have to be grateful he bothered to come over for his UK holiday as without him I daren't think of how much worse things could have ended up last season


^ This.
Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:34 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14933
Location: On the road
Seth wrote:
Again I'll reiterate, nobody is saying leeds preseason was completely destroyed but the difference between success and failure in elite sport is 1%, those are the margins and it only had to be off by that much.

This season if similar failure to get the best out of the squad is apparent then yes, it's time for a change.

Shame William shows he's out of his depth in a discussion once again by resorting to his sarcastic childlike alter ego. We get it, you can't relate to a game and a club you once loved so you spend your time on social media trolling it's supporters. Good use of your time by the way.


Are you seriously suggesting the difference between the best and worst sides is 1%!! I would suggest the gap is far bigger than that - the for and against suggests that 1% is miles off the difference.

The quality of training facilities at some SL clubs would have been far worse than those that Leeds ended up with so I don't buy that as an excuse. I would be very surprised if Leeds couldn't find appropriate facilities in the city very quick - maybe they wanted to keep the cost down and that delayed matters. I go to a gym Brains & Brawn in Morley that has a huge matted area and countless machines that Leeds could have used for weights, wrestle training etc. If you go on a Saturday morning you will see a number of current and ex RL players using those facilities.

Leeds had no excuse for lack of fitness there were plenty of options post the floods - they probably knew the squad lacked depth and would struggle to be competitive, the floods came as ready made excuse which they milked to the hilt.
Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:44 pm
finglas User avatar
Joined: Mon Mar 04, 2002 8:06 am
Posts: 4118
Location: Dublin's fair city
Sal Paradise wrote:
The quality of training facilities at some SL clubs would have been far worse than those that Leeds ended up with so I don't buy that as an excuse. I would be very surprised if Leeds couldn't find appropriate facilities in the city very quick - maybe they wanted to keep the cost down and that delayed matters. I go to a gym Brains & Brawn in Morley that has a huge matted area and countless machines that Leeds could have used for weights, wrestle training etc. If you go on a Saturday morning you will see a number of current and ex RL players using those facilities.



How many businesses would give up their facilities that regular clientele use for a quick buck for a few weeks. If Leeds tool over Brains and Brawn for their sessions, you can guarantee that regular members would cancel their membership and seek alternative gums that would meet their requirements.
Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 3:01 pm
William Eve User avatar
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4659
Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 3:21 pm
Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1572
Location: Meltham
Sal Paradise wrote:
Are you seriously suggesting the difference between the best and worst sides is 1%!! I would suggest the gap is far bigger than that - the for and against suggests that 1% is miles off the difference.

The quality of training facilities at some SL clubs would have been far worse than those that Leeds ended up with so I don't buy that as an excuse. I would be very surprised if Leeds couldn't find appropriate facilities in the city very quick - maybe they wanted to keep the cost down and that delayed matters. I go to a gym Brains & Brawn in Morley that has a huge matted area and countless machines that Leeds could have used for weights, wrestle training etc. If you go on a Saturday morning you will see a number of current and ex RL players using those facilities.

Leeds had no excuse for lack of fitness there were plenty of options post the floods - they probably knew the squad lacked depth and would struggle to be competitive, the floods came as ready made excuse which they milked to the hilt.


You're aware of the term 1%ers in elite sports? Or maybe reference to inches in any given Sunday? These differences in every player in every facet of the game is a huge difference. The margin for error between making a pass or completing a tackle or controlling the ruck or catching the ball... repeatedly over 80 minutes. If you think it's 20% + the scores would be closer to 50 difference every week.
Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Biff Tannen, C O Jones, DrPepper, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, finglas, Gotcha, Jimbo_Returns, Jrrhino, Piratezeek, Rammer, Sal Paradise, Seth, thebloodbath and 197 guests

