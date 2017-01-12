WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 5:50 am
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14618
SmokeyTA wrote:
My opinion is that early season we underperformed and at a certain point the club made a deliberate decision to use the year as a development year for giving the young players a chance in the expectation they would reap the rewards going forward. I think there are higher expectations for this year from the club for this year than people may expect.


That is exactly what they didn't do. Obviously you have 't read mcDermotts new year interview? where he explains about the mistakes of last year, and that he put trying to win matches ahead of development of players. Completely the opposite to your opinion of course.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 5:52 am
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14618
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
If fitness was a big issue, it is very valid to ask why a club the size of Leeds was unable to work around the floods. TBH its an excuse which shows up poor management.


Of course it was. It really only comes down to a handful of supporters, two or three on here, who are gullible enough to believe poor excuses. Excuses that of course won't be repeated this year.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 6:44 am
BrisbaneRhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7978
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Garry Schofield may not be right on many things, but I agreed entirely with his assessment of this when he compared what Leeds could and should have done to the facilities "enjoyed" by a number of SL clubs such as Cas - which probably were no better than what Leeds could, should and probably did sort out.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 6:58 am
Seth
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1571
Location: Meltham
Again I'll reiterate, nobody is saying leeds preseason was completely destroyed but the difference between success and failure in elite sport is 1%, those are the margins and it only had to be off by that much.

This season if similar failure to get the best out of the squad is apparent then yes, it's time for a change.

Shame William shows he's out of his depth in a discussion once again by resorting to his sarcastic childlike alter ego. We get it, you can't relate to a game and a club you once loved so you spend your time on social media trolling it's supporters. Good use of your time by the way.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 7:06 am
RHINO-MARK
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 443
Seth wrote:
Again I'll reiterate, nobody is saying leeds preseason was completely destroyed but the difference between success and failure in elite sport is 1%, those are the margins and it only had to be off by that much.

This season if similar failure to get the best out of the squad is apparent then yes, it's time for a change.

Shame William shows he's out of his depth in a discussion once again by resorting to his sarcastic childlike alter ego. We get it, you can't relate to a game and a club you once loved so you spend your time on a social media trolling it's supporters. Good use of your time by the way.

All things being equal though i think it's pretty safe to say or at least to have the opinion that we were more than just 1% off though mate especially wrt performance.
Yes injuries played a part aswell as failure to replace/recruit adequately & yes it adds up but the season as a whole was an abject failure with plenty of it IMO avoidable & self inflicted.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 7:12 am
Seth
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1571
Location: Meltham
I don't disagree that things on reflection could have been handled better and the club have alluded to that themselves, there were failings even in the set of circumstances leeds had to deal with. I'll rephrase, if you're 1% off in all areas (I won't use the word facets, Brian Nobles trade marked that!) And 5% of in some that adds up to being way off your opponent, 1% is a huge margin in this environment.

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 7:15 am
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9218
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Garry Schofield may not be right on many things, but I agreed entirely with his assessment of this when he compared what Leeds could and should have done to the facilities "enjoyed" by a number of SL clubs such as Cas - which probably were no better than what Leeds could, should and probably did sort out.


They did sort some out but contrary to what some on here think it didn't/doesn't happen in a click of a finger. As mentioned the main group were already 3 weeks later starting back than usual even before Boxing Day. It was going to be a big ask to cram the normal amount of preseason work in regardless, lose even a bit of time after that then it becomes impossible.

As for Garry Schofield he couldn't even coach teams well in normal circumstances, a flooded preseason he'd stand no chance.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 7:19 am
RHINO-MARK
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 443
Seth wrote:
I don't disagree that things on reflection could have been handled better and the club have alluded to that themselves, there were failings even in the set of circumstances leeds had to deal with. I'll rephrase, if you're 1% off in all areas (I won't use the word facets, Brian Nobles trade marked that!) And 5% of in some that adds up to being way off your opponent, 1% is a huge margin in this environment.

True & i agree to an extent but the garbage we served up was akin to much more than 2/3 of those uncontrollable 1%'s imo & i thought the Club hid behind those 1%'s too often for too long.
Of course like you say we'll see soon enough if lessons were learned but thus far recruitment & pre-season performance wise im of the opinion we haven't & could be in for another long season.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: CONFIRMED | Zak Hardaker to Castleford Tigers

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 7:25 am
Seth
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1571
Location: Meltham
RHINO-MARK wrote:
True & i agree to an extent but the garbage we served up was akin to much more than 2/3 of those uncontrollable 1%'s imo & i thought the Club hid behind those 1%'s too often for too long.
Of course like you say we'll see soon enough if lessons were learned but thus far recruitment & pre-season performance wise im of the opinion we haven't & could be in for another long season.


If that's the case and a similar season is had then I'd agree that a change and fresh approach is needed. Staying anywhere as a head coach for nearly a decade is pretty unheard of and with or without influential leaders on the field the club needs to be finding new influences and a new, relevant direction.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  