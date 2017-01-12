SmokeyTA wrote: My opinion is that early season we underperformed and at a certain point the club made a deliberate decision to use the year as a development year for giving the young players a chance in the expectation they would reap the rewards going forward. I think there are higher expectations for this year from the club for this year than people may expect.

That is exactly what they didn't do. Obviously you have 't read mcDermotts new year interview? where he explains about the mistakes of last year, and that he put trying to win matches ahead of development of players. Completely the opposite to your opinion of course.